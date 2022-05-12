The 49th District for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives covers all of Lancaster Township, Millersville Borough, Lancaster city south of East and West King streets, and a small portion of northeast Lancaster city including Reservoir Park and the surrounding blocks.

About the district: The 2020 redistricting process carved Lancaster city in two, with the city’s southern half combined with Millersville Borough and Lancaster Township to create the 49th Legislative District.

Population: 62,983.

Partisan makeup: Of 35,962 registered voters, 56% are Democrats, 23% are Republicans and 21% are independents or third-party voters.

The race at a glance: The creation of an additional city-based House district is good news for Democrats, and they’ll likely add to their ranks in Lancaster County’s legislative delegation — if, that is, state Rep. Mike Sturla or his challenger, Dana Hamp Gulick, is able stave off a Republican opponent in November. The new 49th District features two Democrats with lots of name recognition in the city, council members Janet Diaz and Izzy Smith-Wade-El. Diaz is looking for support among the district’s large Hispanic population, while Smith-Wade-El has strong backing from the local Democratic Party and numerous high-profile community leaders and advocacy groups. Given the partisan makeup of the district, the nominee will have an instant advantage over Republican Anne Rivers, 49, a marketing professional from Lancaster Township who is uncontested in the Republican primary.

Janet Diaz

Age: 56.

Address: Fremont Street, Lancaster city.

Education: J.P. McCaskey High School; attended Thompson Institute for two years and Lancaster Bible College for two years.

Occupation: Hospital stroke registrar analyst.

Family: Husband Konstantin Temin.

Key endorsements: State Sens. Sharif Street and Judy Schwank; state Reps. Manny Guzman, Mary Jo Daley, Mike Sturla, Patty Kim, Ben Sanchez, Liz Hanbidge, Ángel Cruz, Tina Davis, Danilo Burgos, Stephen Kinsey and Kristine Howard; Latino Victory Fund; Governor’s Advisory Commissions on Latino Affairs commissioner Isamac Figueroa Torres; School District of Lancaster board member Luis Morales; Carlos Graupera, president of the Spanish American Civic Association; Lancaster City Council member Pedro Soto; Lancaster business owners Ole Hongvanthong and Andre Gilbert; Lancaster attorney Osvaldo Espinosa; Dr. Ajay Marwaha.

What are the biggest problems in your legislative district and how do you propose to solve them?

"Getting access to care often means navigating a maddeningly circuitous and opaque bureaucracy. And even for the insured, medical treatments can be wildly expensive, leading people to take on debt or even declare bankruptcy."

"Health care is often treated like a market when in fact it is not. If anything, it’s a failed market."

"The remedy to the cost crisis does not require medical science breakthroughs. It needs governmental regulation ... a new way to accurately measure costs and compare them with outcomes. Fortunately, I can change this state of affairs. With my health insurance background, I have come up with legislation that will help those who cannot afford the out-of-pocket cost and those hidden bills that many are surprised by."

"My other health care legislation will help those with small businesses by allowing them to join insurance co-ops with other groups for less contractual costs. This has passed in other states. The other legislation will help the those without insurance by allowing them to seek medical attention at a local primary physician; similar legislation has been adopted in New York and other states."

What distinguishes you from the other candidate running in your party’s primary for this seat?

"I have dedicated many days to volunteering at soup kitchens, answering calls from local families related to homicide. I have attended local funeral services, reached out to community members who suffered from shootings in their neighborhoods, and helped prevent a firefighter from losing employment and seniority. Since elected on council, I’ve been steadfast in responding to my community, getting lights back working, potholes fixed, preventing 3,000 from getting their water turned off, helped find housing for homeless."

If elected in the fall, what do you intend to do in your first 100 days in office?

"Pennsylvanians should have access to high-quality, affordable health care. My first plan will make sure small businesses can go under one umbrella to be able to provide health insurance to all their employees while capping prescription prices, helping make health care more affordable for all Pennsylvanians. Expanding access to mental health resources. I will protect Pennsylvanians from surprise medical costs, so patients are empowered to make informed decisions about their care."

Izzy Smith-Wade-El

Age: 32.

Address: South Duke Street, Lancaster.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in humanities and arts from Carnegie Mellon University.

Occupation: Homelessness services specialist.

Key endorsements: State Sen. Nikil Saval; state Reps. Linda Fields, Rick Krajewski and Elizabeth Fielder; former magisterial district judge and Lancaster City Council member Louise Williams; Jessica King, chief of staff to Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace; Lancaster City Council members Jaime Arroyo, Faith Craig, Amanda Bakay and Xavier Garcia-Molina; School District of Lancaster board President Robin Goodson, Vice President Kareena Rios and members David Parry, Ramon Escudero, Salina Almanzar Oree, Mara Creswell McGrann and Jennifer Eaton; Lancaster Township Supervisor Iber Guerrero-Lopez; Millersville Borough Council member Brooke Magni; Lancaster city Treasurer Vincent Smith; Lancaster city Controller James Reichenbach; former Lancaster City Council President John Graupera; Pennsylvania Working Families Party; Lancaster County Democrats; IBEW Local 743; Free the Ballot; Lancaster Stands Up; Run for Something and LGBTQ Victory Fund.

What are the biggest problems in your legislative district and how do you propose to solve them?

"When we talk to our neighbors in City Hall, at their doors, on their blocks we hear the same things: Rent is too high, wages are too low, there’s not enough investment in our neighborhoods and property taxes are too high."

"We have to increase state investment in affordable housing, such as the Whole Home Repairs bill, which would provide money to homeowners for repairs, loans to landlords to invest in housing, and establish community housing contacts to help communities navigate these programs statewide. Our City Council made an unprecedented $5 million investment in affordable housing, but we also know that the need is nearly 10 times greater to fully meet demand. So I’m going to Harrisburg to deliver a safe, affordable home to every person."

"It’s also crucial that we stop pitting housing and homeownership against our most precious resource: our children. Current state policy limiting communities to property taxes instead of seeking other forms of revenue makes it that much harder to fund schools and other necessary services. Even after we win the fair funding case before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, we’ll need to increase total education funding and pass legislation to protect our young people and their educators in schools."

"Across the city, Lancaster Township and Millersville, our elected leaders struggle to provide the services they need without overtaxing their residents. Harrisburg feels that we shouldn’t have the power to set our own wages, our own housing policy — even to regulate the sale of fireworks."

"We have everything we need to deliver housing and quality of life to our neighbors, good jobs to our workers, and a beautiful childhood to our children."

"We’ll fight for it at the state level, and fight to give local legislators the power to make our values real on the ground."

What distinguishes you from the other candidate running in your party’s primary for this seat?

"As City Council president, I’ve had to get creative. Every day, I help people access programs, and then fight for legislative changes based on their needs — legislation to protect tenants, advance climate priorities, remove lead from homes."

"I haven’t done that alone. Organizing is key to our work, and I’ve prioritized showing up for our values and candidates who share them. I’ve knocked on doors from Ephrata to Elizabethtown to turn out voters and install good leaders. We’ve defended trans kids, fought for fair funding, supported unions and stood with nurses. We’ll bring that same energy for standing up."

If elected in the fall, what do you intend to do in your first 100 days in office?

"My first priorities in office will be establishing my values, both with legislative colleagues and constituents in my district through town halls and in-person meetings. We’ll open a district office with constituent services, helping folks access state-level and local programs, specifically around housing. We will schedule meetings with every local elected in the 49th Legislative District to build relationships and partner in representing our communities."

"We will introduce or cosponsor legislation in the state House on one of our top priorities: housing and community empowerment. We’ll fight for key budget priorities that matter to the people of our district."