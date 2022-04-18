JANET DIAZ
- Age: 55
- Occupation: 18-year health care career, currently as a medical analyst at Lancaster General Health.
- Education: Graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School; attended Thompson Institute and Lancaster Bible College but did not complete a degree. “It became very expensive for me,” she said.
- Political involvement: Elected to City Council in 2017; 2020 nominee for state Senate District 13; currently corresponding secretary of the PA Democratic Party.
- Campaign page quote that references religion: “She has counseled victims of sexual assault at the YWCA, taught Sunday school at her church, and cared for the elderly at a nursing home.”
- Votes received in November’s City Council election: 4,392
- Council meeting style: Often drills down to an individual constituent level in her comments. If the director of public works is talking about a proposed change, for instance, she will often mention specific blocks or addresses.
- Website: janetdiazforpa.com
IZZY SMITH-WADE-EL
- Age: 32
- Occupation: Worked in behavioral health and drug and alcohol rehabilitation, then as a grant writer and researcher. Currently works with LancCoMyHome (Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition).
- Education: Graduated high school at West Nottingham Academy, a boarding and day school in Maryland; bachelor’s degree in anthropology and theater, Carnegie Mellon University.
- Political experience: Elected to Lancaster City Council in 2017, now serving as president.
- Campaign page quote that references religion: “Izzy draws his values from his family, his Catholic faith, and his community.”
- Votes received in November’s city council election: 4,369
- Council meeting style: As president of council, he runs meetings and often lets speakers go over their allotted times. He said he has received pushback from fellow councilmembers and the mayor’s administration but likes to hear as much as possible to understand if an issue one person is having is being faced by others.
- Website: izzyforlancaster.com