Republican Chris Gebhard is running for reelection in Pennsylvania’s newly redrawn 48th Senate district, which now includes parts of northern Lancaster County, specifically Brecknock, Clay, East Cocalico and West Cocalico Townships, and the boroughs of Adamstown and Denver.

Gebhard won the seat, which also includes all of Lebanon County and parts of Berks County, in a special election in May 2021 after Sen. Dave Arnold Jr. passed away early last year

The Senate seat is Gebhard’s first experience as an elected official. He said he was interested in running initially after helping clients of his insurance business deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gebhard said that he disagreed with the state’s moves to restrict business operations as it tried to stop COVID from spreading.

“I felt like, ‘Hey, maybe I’m complaining too much and maybe I should do more,’” Gebhard said on why he first ran.

Gebhard, who lives outside Lebanon city on Park Drive in North Cornwall Township, is facing a rematch with Democrat Calvin Clements, who lost to him by 30 points in last year’s special election.

Clements, a retired veterinarian who lives on the first block of Country Lane in Palmyra in South Londonderry Township, said he is running because “we’re paying a fortune in taxes to get nothing done in Harrisburg.”

Clements, who goes by “Doc,” charges that Gebhard is too tied to the Republican Party, while he describes himself as “not a party guy and more of an independent thinker.” That approach, Clements said, will help him work across the aisle to get more bills passed.

Gebhard says that while he is new to politics, he has already been able to work across party lines and does not have an issue doing it.

Priorities

Rolling back last year’s 5% pay raise for Pennsylvania legislators (and the likely 8%-plus hike coming in December) is Clements’ top priority, as well as proposing legislation to switch the retirement benefits for senators and representatives from a guaranteed pension to 401(k)s.

Showing his centrist stripe, Clements says he supports voter ID requirements. Pennsylvania voters already have to show ID if they are voting for the first time in the state or if it’s the first time they cast a vote at a new polling place after a move. That means Clements wants to see voters present ID every time they vote.

Gebhard has a more detailed agenda for securing elections, including stricter signature verification rules for mail-in ballots. Under current law, he said, mail-in and in-person ballots get different levels of scrutiny. He also supports a statewide standard for how ballots are handled by local election officials so procedures don’t vary between counties.

Gebhard points to the financial literacy bill (SB1243) he sponsored as an example of the type of legislation he is passionate about. The bill would require high-school students to complete a full-credit economics and personal finance course to graduate.

When it comes to inflation, Clements proposes a rollback of the gas tax, and he said federal COVID-19 relief money that the state is holding should be released to taxpayers to help alleviate the pressure from inflation. That’s an idea Gov. Tom Wolf has also proposed but was not acted on by the Legislature.

Additionally, Clements endorsed an idea long pushed by Republicans – cutting taxes on businesses to lure out-of-state employers to Pennsylvania. This year, the Legislature passed, and Wolf signed, a bill by state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield, to cut taxes on corporations over the next decade. The measure, which Gebhard voted for, cuts the corporate net income tax from 9.99% to 8.99% on Jan. 1, then gradually reduces it each year until 2031, when it reaches 4.99%.

Gebhard said that to combat inflation the state should do whatever it can to allow businesses to operate at the lowest possible cost. He opposed Gov. Wolf’s effort to add tolls to some bridges in the state to fund highway improvements, and he supports added penalties on construction companies that fail to verify that workers can legally work in the United States.

Abortion

On the issue of abortion Clements said that he would vote against any legislation that would make it illegal in the state.

“I’m a firm believer that abortion should be safe,” Clements said. “I’m a firm believer that it should be rare, and I’m a firm believer that it should be very well regulated so there’s no question about what the limits are for it. But beyond that, I believe that it is a reproductive right that belongs to women.”

In contrast, Gebhard noted he has been endorsed by the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, and he’s a cosponsor of state Sen. Judy Ward’s proposed constitutional amendment that would establish there is no right to abortion or to taxpayer-funded abortion in Pennsylvania. Ward and other supporters of the proposal say they want to protect the Legislature’s power to regulate or ban abortion instead of the courts.

Abortion-rights groups warn that Ward’s proposal, which would need to be passed by the Legislature again in 2023 before being put to a statewide referendum, would empower lawmakers to ban the procedure altogether.

A GOP district

The influence of Lancaster County voters in the district, based on its share of the 48th total registered voter population, is small – accounting for just 13% of the electorate. Lebanon County makes up 53% of voters in the 48th, while Berks accounts for 34%.

Voters in the 48th Senate District are overwhelmingly registered Republicans (55%), while Democrats make up only 29% of registered voters and independents make up 15%, according to the Department of State.

But Matt Duvall, the chair of the Lebanon County Democratic Committee, said Clements could benefit from voters’ interest in the midterm election.

“I think there are a lot of issues that are getting people interested,” Duvall said. “So I think, hopefully, there's going to be a good turnout, which I think will bode well for us.”

He also said many of the policy proposals Clements talks about, such as rolling back pay raises for legislators, resonates with voters. Clements himself said he believes most people in the district are “closer to the center on issues like him.”

Still, it’s a race where Gebhard has the advantages. In addition to running in a GOP-dominated district, he reported having nearly $140,000 in his campaign account in June. Clements, in comparison, had less than $4,400 cash on hand as of late September.

Gebhard isn’t treating the race unseriously, though.

“It’s a district that we’re in a good position to start, but we certainly don’t want to take anything for granted,” he said.

Meet the candidates

CALVIN CLEMENTS

Party: Democrat

Age: 71

Home: Palmyra

Occupation: Retired veterinarian

Priorities: Cutting legislators’ pay and reforming their retirement benefits.

Online: facebook.com/docforsenate/

CHRIS GEBHARD

Party: Republican

Age: 48

Home: Lebanon

Occupation: Owned an insurance agency before being elected to Senate in 2021

Priorities: Election reform and ensuring high school students are taught about personal finance.

Online: facebook.com/ChrisGebhardforStateSenate/