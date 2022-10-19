About the district: For the last decade, two state Senate districts covered Lancaster County — the 13th, which covered the southern half of the county along with all of Lancaster city; and the 36th, which stretched across the northern half of the county from Columbia Borough to Caernarvon Township and including Lititz, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Manheim and New Holland boroughs. But following the 2020 Census, a third district, the 48th, now covers a portion of the county, specifically Brecknock, Clay, East Cocalico and West Cocalico townships, and the boroughs of Adamstown and Denver.

Population: 269,151.

Partisan makeup: Of 171,093 registered voters, 56% are Republicans, 29% are Democrats and 15% are independents or third-party voters.

Race at a glance: Lebanon and Berks counties make up most of this district, which is currently represented by Republican Chris Gebhard of North Cornwall Township.

Gebhard, who lives just outside Lebanon city, was elected in a May 2021 special election called after the death of Sen. Dave Arnold, R-Lebanon. He owns an insurance agency in Lebanon city. His top priorities in office, he says, are ensuring secure elections with mandatory voter ID and adding a required class on personal finance to all high school curricula in the state.

The Democrat running this year is Calvin “Doc” Clements, a veterinarian from Palmyra. He says his priority in office is rolling back salary increases for legislators and reforming the state’s property tax system.

Most voters in the 48th are registered Republicans, and Gebhard is likely to win reelection to a full term by a big margin, as much as 30 points.

CALVIN CLEMENTS

Party: Democrat.

Age: 71.

Address: 25 Country Lane, South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County.

Education: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine; Certified Clinical Research Professional, University of Tennessee, College of Veterinary Medicine.

Occupation: Veterinarian.

Family: Wife Carla, three children, six grandchildren.

Key endorsements: AFL-CIO.

If elected in November, what would be your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

I will propose legislation to roll back the recent $5,000 salary increase and block the $6,000 salary increase planned for 2023. I will finally enact legislation to reform property taxes, which has been promised for 25 years.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

Inflation is a function of too much money chasing too few goods. We need to make more goods in Pennsylvania. Reduce the business tax to encourage manufacturing in Pennsylvania.

Repeal the gas tax, which was supposed to pay for highway repairs, but 50% is diverted to pay for other things.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

No. Reproductive rights are health care and should be a medical decision.

Voters say they are tired of partisanship and its effects on governing. If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

I am a centrist candidate, and I have no real allegiance to either party. I can listen to all points of view and work toward a bipartisan solution.

CHRIS GEBHARD

Party: Republican.

Age: 48.

Address: 715 Park Drive, North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County.

Education: Cedar Crest High School; diploma, The Hill School; B.A., psychology, Vanderbilt University.

Occupation: Has served in the state Senate since 2021; owner of Hoaster Gebhard & Co. insurance agency.

Family: Wife Sarah and sons Davis, 13, and Drew, 10.

Key endorsements: Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, National Federation of Independent Businesses.

If elected in November, what would be your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

The issue I hear most about from constituents is election reform. As Pennsylvanians, I think there are basic ideas about elections that everyone can agree on. Nobody should feel their vote doesn’t count or the system is unfair. That’s why I am supportive of voter ID laws. You can’t buy cold medicine or even video games without ID; we should require them to vote. My second priority is my SB1243 — it will create a new high school class on basic personal finances, covering issues such as: true meaning of credit scores, mortgages, budgeting, saving for retirement, etc.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

Government must enact policies allowing businesses to operate at the lowest possible cost in order to offer affordable goods and services to Pennsylvanians. This can be accomplished by cutting taxes, which we did this year by lowering the onerous corporate net income tax to attract more industries to the Commonwealth. I also support slashing burdensome government regulations and bureaucracy, which hamper businesses in their day-to-day operations. Finally, we must get government spending under control. The solution to every problem in Harrisburg seems to be to throw more and more money at it – the consequences of that are inflation and higher taxes.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

I happily accepted the endorsement of the Pro-Life Federation and was proud to co-sponsor Sen. Judy Ward’s bill that is offering a referendum for the people of Pennsylvania to weigh in on this subject.

Voters say they are tired of partisanship and its effects on governing. If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

Regardless where one stands on any one issue, it is important to keep debate civil and work toward what is in the best interest of Pennsylvania. I have done this in the Senate, where I have worked across the aisle to get important legislation passed with bipartisan support. It is possible to remain true to your core values and principles without resorting to demagoguery or insulting those with whom you disagree.