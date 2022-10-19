About the district: The once-a-decade redistricting process resulted in substantial changes to the 41st District, removing Conestoga Township and replacing it with Columbia Borough. The result is a district where registered Republicans make up just a plurality of the electorate, versus a narrow majority in its previous form.

Population: 64,434.

Partisan makeup: Of 43,594 registered voters, 46% are Republican, 37% are Democrats and 17% are independents or third-party voters.

Race at a glance: Republican incumbent, Rep. Brett Miller of East Hempfield Township, drew no Democratic challenger. The only other candidate on the ballot is Favyan Asia, also of East Hempfield, who is running as a Libertarian.

Even in a strong year for Democrats, the party would have a hard time winning this seat, needing to rely on netting the vast majority of independent and third-party voters to overcome the Republican registration advantage.

Miller first won the 41st in 2014, succeeding fellow Republican Ryan Aument, who gave up the seat to make a successful run for the state Senate. In his four races so far, Miller never won with less than 56% of the vote.

Miller and Asia both are fiscal conservatives and say they want to free taxpayers from onerous government rules and regulations.

The most significant difference between Miller and Asia on the issue of abortion. Miller says he supports a proposed constitutional amendment that, he says, would establish that there’s no right to a taxpayer funded abortion in Pennsylvania. This would empower the Legislature to decide the issue and not the courts, he says.

Asia, meanwhile, said while he personally opposes abortion, he doesn’t believe the government should be involved in regulating it.

Miller had $64,000 in his campaign account as of early June. Asia petitioned to get on the general election ballot later in the summer and so far has not been required to file a campaign finance report.

FAVYAN ASIA

Party: Libertarian.

Age: 36.

Address: Spring Valley Road, East Hempfield Township.

Education: Associate of Applied Science, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Occupation: CEO of Hempfield Technology.

Family: A wife and two children.

Key endorsements: None.

If elected in November, what are your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

School Choice. Work on providing a new funding structure that enables parents to choose where to send their kids. Provide more aid for families who homeschool who are tired of having to rely on public institutions that do not meet their cultural criteria. Prevent a government-induced economic shutdown from ever happening again. My most fierce position: The response to COVID-19 was absolutely and astoundingly wrong, and we should all be ashamed we allowed that kind of power to exist in government. Large corporate winners were chosen by the state, and small businesses were shut down by force.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

The massive spending done in Washington, D.C., is the sole reason we have inflation issues. The money supply is diluted. There are more dollars to chase goods and services. We have to curb government spending and look for ideas to replace the fractional reserve banking system that codifies inflation as a part of its mechanics. I have to add: This is not something a state legislator can do.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

No. While I do not agree with the termination of pregnancy, I can see the risks associated with government involvement in trying to regulate and ban abortion. I know some people out there would like to see mothers who get abortion go to jail for murder. That’s not the norm. That’s not the majority, and I’d rather not empower a deficient and remarkably cold government to make that possible.

Voters say they are tired of partisanship and its effects on governing. If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

The first, best thing the voters can do is start voting for individual candidates and not against parties. Democracy is dead in a system where you have only two choices. We all know this, but the fear of losing to the other party is so strong, it prevents good choices from making (their way) into office. The second best thing is to focus on single issues. Pick an issue where individuals in the legislative body have some resonance and attack that one issue together.

BRETT MILLER

Party: Republican

Age: 61

Address: Woodridge Boulevard, East Hempfield Township.

Education: Diploma, East Stroudsburg High School; diploma, Word of Life Bible Institute; B.S., pastoral counseling, Liberty University; M.A., counseling, Liberty University; secondary school counselor certification, Millersville University; secondary principal certification, Penn State University.

Occupation: A member of the state House since 2015.

Family: Wife Jennifer.

Key endorsements: National Federation of Independent Businesses, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, Lancaster County Association of Realtors.

If elected in November, what would be your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

Addressing soaring inflation and advancing strong educational policies. With inflation over 8% causing the loss of $4,000 of household wealth, our state’s fiscal policies must be laser focused so citizens keep more of their hard-earned dollars. By enacting budgets that meet our obligations while avoiding overspending, we can ensure no tax increases. Adjusting our state’s fiscal and regulatory policies will attract and keep businesses which pay family-sustaining wages. Regarding education, we need to invest in our labor force to meet our state’s employment needs and in our schools to ensure all students are prepared for their futures.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

The financial needs of the citizens must be paramount. In addition to the gradual reduction of the (corporate net income tax) we passed this session, to address inflationary pressures we must ensure regulations do not create barriers to businesses locating here. We must enact fiscally sound budgets, responsibly develop Pennsylvania’s energy resources to reduce household energy and cooling/heating costs, invest in job training for a strong workforce, modify our laws to make it easier for workers to enter the job market, and adjust regulations impacting the supply chain to reduce the cost of groceries, goods and services.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

The premise of this question is false. The proposed amendment isn’t an abortion ban. Understand the context. The abortion industry is suing the state to force taxpayers to fund elective abortions and to manipulate the constitution in a way that removes even our current minimal law (which allows abortion until almost six months). The proposed amendment simply permits the people to have a voice in abortion policy rather than having this area of the law decided by jurists who would mandate taxpayer-funded abortion and late-term abortions on the people of Pennsylvania. I support allowing the citizens to decide.

Voters say they are tired of partisanship and its effects on governing. If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

While many believe there is an impassable divide between those who have different party affiliations, this is more perception rather than reality. Over the last four sessions, approximately 95% of the bills that passed the House received bipartisan support while only 5% of the bills passed along straight party lines. Most would expect the opposite. The reality is there is much collegiality, give-and-take and compromise that occurs. I will continue to do what I have always done, that is, reach across the aisle, welcome all ideas, listen carefully, extend respect and work collaboratively to find solutions to move Pennsylvania forward.