The 36th covers much of the northern part of Lancaster County: Conoy, Earl, East Donegal, East Hempfield, Elizabeth, Ephrata, Manheim, Mount Joy, Penn, Rapho, Warwick, West Donegal, West Earl and West Hempfield townships; Akron, Columbia, East Petersburg, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lititz, Manheim, Marietta, Mount Joy, Mountville and New Holland boroughs.

About the district: The redrawn district still covers much of northern Lancaster County, though it no longer includes several municipalities in the county’s northeast.

Population: 269,182.

Partisan makeup: Of 178,994 registered voters, 53% are Republicans, 31% are Democrats and 16% are independents or third-party voters.

Race at a glance: First elected in 2014, Aument has risen through the Senate ranks and serves as secretary of the Senate Republican Caucus. He’s got solid conservative credentials and is seen as a future leader in Harrisburg. But like many incumbent Republicans this year, his support of Act 77 of 2019, which allowed no-excuse absentee ballots, and his unwillingness to fully embrace the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won in 2020 or to do more to support antidemocratic attempts to overturn the presidential election, have earned him a primary challenge.

Republican Mike Miller, 46, a financial adviser at Millers Financial Group who lives in Ephrata Township, has support from Audit the Vote PA, a group spreading misinformation about the 2020 election. He had also encouraged others supporting antidemocratic efforts to overturn the election to protest outside lawmakers’ homes: “These PA RINOs need citizens in front of their homes this weekend,” Miller wrote a week before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C. “Rattle them. Rattle their wives. Make their neighbors question why Republicans are protesting a Republican. Or are we too busy and polite to do that? Nothing illegal.”

The winner of the Republican primary will be unopposed in November, as no Democrat is seeking the office.

Ryan P. Aument

Age: 45.

Address: Verdant Grove, West Hempfield Township.

Education: Solanco High School; bachelor’s degree in education from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina.

Occupation: State senator.

Family: Wife Kate; two children, Jack and June.

Key endorsements: Republican Committee of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation.

What are the biggest problems in your legislative district and how do you propose to solve them?

"The problems in this district are the same problems that plague Pennsylvania and all have been exacerbated by the liberal leadership of Tom Wolf: lagging job growth, continued pressure on taxpayers, an education system that isn’t reaching its potential, concern over election security, and public safety. I have stood up to the governor and his radical agenda to push for conservative solutions on each of these: sponsoring legislation to suspend Act 77 and voting numerous times for voter ID; stopping his tax increases, voting for school choice; supporting job creators and reopening our economy; and standing with law enforcement."

What distinguishes you from the other candidate running in your party’s primary for this seat?

"I am a consistent conservative with an unwavering record of fighting for conservative principles. I have been consistently pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-taxpayer. My record includes prohibiting state universities from using tax dollars for fetal tissue research, stopping every one of Wolf’s tax increases, supporting school choice, working to ensure conservative courts, and sponsoring legislation to suspend Act 77 to secure elections. Sadly, my opponent is not a consistent conservative. He told Republicans fighting President Barack Obama’s tax increases and government takeover of health care to 'stop fighting it' and didn’t show up to vote in judicial elections in 2015, 2017 and 2019."

If elected in the fall, what do you intend to do in your first 100 days in office?

"Many problems we face stem from a liberal state Supreme Court. I would like to fix this by passing my legislation to elect justices from judicial districts that better reflect our state, not just Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. I’ll again vote to pass our election integrity bills that fix problems caused by the governor and Supreme Court — and vetoed by the governor. I’ll continue to push for my conservative ideas on everything from cutting business taxes to spark job growth, to passing constitutional carry (which I supported and the governor vetoed), to expanding school choice beyond the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program alone."

Editor’s note: Miller did not respond to requests to participate in this voters guide.