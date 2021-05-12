In northeastern Lancaster County, three candidates are seeking the judgeship for Magisterial District 02-3-07, which covers East Cocalico and West Cocalico townships and Adamstown and Denver boroughs.

The position is currently held by Nancy G. Hamill, who is not seeking reelection.

Magisterial district judges often are the most public face of the court system, handling low-level offenses like traffic citations and some civil disputes. The position does not require a law degree.

All three candidates are Republicans, but two — Sunny Redcay and Clark Bearinger — have cross-filed on both the Republican and Democrat ballots. The third candidate, Steven Davis, is seeking only the Republican nomination.

Neither party has made an endorsement in the race.

Two of the three candidates will face off in the November general election, unless either Redcay or Bearinger wins the nominations of both parties on May 18.

Bearinger, 61, currently serves as the police chief in Quarryville Borough after a long career with the Lancaster city police, where he retired as a lieutenant.

On his website, bearingerforjudge.com, he says it is now “time for me to leave the job of enforcing the law and apply my knowledge and experience to the position of magisterial district judge.”

Redcay, the wife of Denver Borough Mayor Rodney Redcay, says on her website, sunnyredcay.com, she is focused on “providing justice with compassion.”

In addition to work with local educational organizations, she co-founded REAL Life Community Services, an evangelical philanthropic organization in the Denver area.

Competing with them on the Republican ticket is Davis, a constable and former probation officer who works in Lancaster and Berks counties.

Constables work as part of the Magisterial District Court system, often serving warrants for judges and bringing defendants to hearings.

Davis, whose campaign Facebook page is StevenDavis4MDJ, said his experience as constable over the past six years, plus his background in probation and juvenile justice, has given him the knowledge needed to be a judge.