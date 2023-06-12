Three Lancaster County Republicans last week voted against a bipartisan bill to crack down on the railroad industry in the state House of Representatives.

State Reps. David Zimmerman, Keith Greiner and Tom Jones were among 62 votes against House Bill 1028, which was inspired by the Norfolk Southern train derailment that dumped more than one million pounds of hazardous chemicals into the environment in an Ohio community located less than one mile from the Pennsylvania border. The spilled materials caused concerns over water, soil and air quality in nearby areas, including Beaver County.

Supporters of the bill want to limit train lengths to 8,500 feet, require a minimum of two man crews on trains and create a database of hazardous material being transported through the state on railways that would be accessible to emergency management agencies. The bill passed the house on June 5 and is now up to the state Senate for consideration.

“Extraordinary events bring about extraordinary action,” state Rep. Robert Matzie, D-Harmony Township and co-sponsor of the bill with Republican state Rep. Jim Marshall of Beaver Falls, said multiple times during floor debate. “We are the peoples’ House, ladies and gentlemen, that is who we serve. It is time for extraordinary action.”

Explaining his no vote on the bill, Zimmerman, of East Earl, said the government shouldn’t try to manage the railroads’ operations.

“The industry knows how much power an engine has, braking, stopping abilities, car weights based on cargo,” said Zimmerman, whose district covers a swath of the county’s northeast and parts of Berks County. “The industry has its own safety teams.”

Greiner and Jones both agreed that the railroad companies should be left to regulate itself.

“For people to come in from Ohio and reduce the length of the trains, it doesn’t make sense to me,” said Greiner of Upper Leackock Township.

Jones said he believes the proposed legislation was a symbolic effort.

“Since the measures in the bill will be trumped by federal law anyhow, the bill feels more like a, ‘Look, we did something about the Palestine train derailment,’ political measure rather than actually offering solutions,” said Jones, whose 98th District stretches from Marietta into Lebanon County.

There were 30 reported train derailments in Pennsylvania during 2022, two of them occurring in Lancaster County. Both were in November and occurred in railyards: one was a Norfolk Southern train and the other from Strasburg Railroad Company.

Norfolk Southern declined to comment on the pending legislation, but a representative from Strasburg Railroad Company called the bill a “dog’s breakfast.”

“It was produced before the NTSB’s final report on that incident came out, and is therefore speculative in nature,” said Steve Weaver, superintendent for Strasburg Railroad.

State Rep. Ismail Smith Wade-El, D-Lancaster City, voted for the bill and said the state cannot rely on the industry to restrict itself.

“There are bad corporate actors, who will endanger our communities to make a profit and they have been doing so across a variety of industries and sectors,” Smith Wade-El said. “They self-regulate only when they see pressure from communities and the government endangering their ability to make that unchecked profit.”

Email Jaxon White at jwhite@lnpnews.com.