The three Democrats running for Lancaster County commissioner in their party’s primary say they’re confident they’ll win the majority in the fall general election, defying history and the substantial Republican voter registration advantage here.

“It’s an off-year municipal election. Folks are frustrated with the current Republican leadership here in the county,” said former school superintendent Bob Hollister, “particularly Commissioner (Josh) Parsons, who is very much aligned with Doug Mastriano, who is really a part of the radicalized cult portion of the Republican Party.”

Hollister’s remarks, which came during a mostly congenial hour-long LNP | LancasterOnline forum for the three Democrats, foreshadowed the party’s likely strategy in the fall election: Tying the current Republican-led board to the party of former President Donald Trump and Mastriano, a far-right state senator who was soundly defeated in last year’s race for governor.

“I think the assumption that it’s going to be one Democratic commissioner is probably incorrect,” said Hollister. “I think we need to aspire to have two commissioners on that board.”

On issues ranging from public health to housing to homelessness and the construction of a new county prison, the three Democrats — Hollister, Lancaster city Councilmember Janet Diaz and health care executive Alice Yoder — mostly presented a united front.

Hollister, a retired Eastern Lancaster County School District superintendent from East Lampeter Township, and Yoder, a West Hempfield Township resident who serves as executive director of community health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, are endorsed by the county Democratic committee.

Diaz, a Lancaster resident who is in her second term on city council, did not seek the party’s endorsement.

The primary is Tuesday, May 16. The two Republican commissioners, Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, are unopposed in the GOP primary.

Here are four takeaways from the LNP | LancasterOnline forum.

County health department

All three candidates agreed the county’s current health advisory council is not sufficient and that only a countywide health department with enforcement powers is necessary. The current advisory council, created in late 2021, is largely a consultative body that so far has produced two reports for the public in the last year.

People of color are disproportionately affected by health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, the three Democratic candidates said, so relationships with the community and health systems should be strengthened.

“We need to continually collaborate with the hospitals that can help us build that relationship and build a (county health) department,” Diaz said.

Yoder, who helped lead Lancaster County COVID-19 responses, said the pandemic made it clear the county is in need of a more robust health agency.

“I think we know how important it would be to have a county health authority, which means we’ll be able to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple sources, so that we’ll be able to identify threats to public health and respond to them quickly,” she said.

Commissioners should make sure a potential health department does not become politicized, Hollister said, which he believes happened with the county’s response to COVID-19.

“We’ve got to ensure that this county health department that has the authority also has buy-in so that when decisions are made they don’t become controversial, problematic, or misinformation becomes the norm.”

The new prison

The county is slated to build a new jail on a Lancaster Township farm by the end of 2026, replacing the existing prison on East King Street. This large-scale infrastructure project has drawn interest from local advocates of criminal justice reform who want the new space to be as small as possible and more humane.

The physical conditions at the current prison, according to Diaz, present a danger to the people incarcerated there. “It’s a health hazard,” she said.

She cited climate control problems and claimed prisoners are not safe from each other, especially those with mental health problems. She wants the county to build a safer space.

Yoder supports the county’s current path toward a new prison and believes Warden Cheryl Steberger and her staff have the desire to provide the rehabilitative services — job training, substance abuse programs and mental health services, substance abuse programs and job training — prisoners need to rejoin society. She said they just need more space.

“We have an opportunity of a lifetime to build a jail that is focused on rehabilitation rather than punishment,” Yoder said.

Hollister, on the other hand, said the county should pump the brakes a bit and look at how people are ending up in jail in the first place.

He cited statistics that suggests two-thirds of the money spent to run the prison goes toward inmates who are awaiting a trial, more than half of whom will not be convicted.

People are ending up in jail because they can’t afford bail, Hollister said, not necessarily because they are guilty of a crime.

“We need to redo the front side before we look at the back side of incarceration,” he added.

Housing and homelessness

Asked about affordable housing and the problem of homelessness, Yoder stressed a “housing first” solution: “The answer to homelessness is a house.”

Once a person is housed, according to Yoder, it’s easier to mobilize other organizations to help with next steps, such as physical and mental health concerns.

“You can’t think about how to self-actualize, or think about getting to your job, if you don’t have a roof over your head,” Yoder said.

Yoder also pointed out that homelessness is not just a city issue — it affects the rural and suburban areas of the county as well. She said she believes in services being available throughout the county.

Even though Diaz agreed with Yoder on the importance of assisting people experiencing homelessness, Diaz stressed the need for better addiction and mental health services, and for better paying jobs.

“Experiencing homelessness when I was a child, I understand that it’s a lot broader than that,” Diaz said, explaining that she believes the county needs to provide more treatment opportunities for people dealing with substance abuse, as many of the homeless population is.

Before trying to house them, they need to agree to be housed, and that often only comes after they’ve received mental health services.

Hollister echoed Yoder and Diaz on the urgency of helping the homeless as well as the challenges of tackling this issue. He noted that even agreeing on who qualifies as homeless can be difficult. As a school superintendent, he knew of a family that was living as temporary guests in another family’s trailer, sharing a small space. That family didn’t meet the definition of homeless, but their lived experience certainly qualified in his opinion.

Regarding the homeless problem in downtown Lancaster, Hollister said the answer isn’t “fencing off Binns Park,” a reference to ongoing discussions over how to reclaim the park for the public.

“Addressing their mental health, their drug and alcohol addiction, and then, their economic needs is where we should start,” Hollister said.

Collaboration

Given the Republican voter registration advantage in the county, the three candidates were asked about what approach they’d take to working with the two incumbent commissioners -- D’Agostino and Parsons.

Hollister said the most important thing commissioners can do is outside of the 7th floor in the county building, where the commissioners’ offices are located.

“The commissioners need to get out and talk to folks, and that’s one way that I think, sharing that information, having a dialogue is one way to work with, or around if necessary, the other two Republican commissioners,” he said.

Yoder emphasized her work with Parsons and D’Agostino over the years on issues like planning and the opioid addiction crisis.

“I am running to be county commissioner to solve problems, and that’s what I will focus on,” she said. “I’m data driven,” Yoder added. “I would not politicize what we’re doing. I will really bring those solutions forward and will be a loud voice for all residents of Lancaster County.”

Diaz also said she’s used to working with Republican officials, that party is less important to her than finding solutions to problems with whoever is willing to collaborate.

“We’re constantly fighting and battling each other, and that needs to stop,” Diaz said. “People are tired of the constant rhetoric of the politics. We need to really focus on our community. We need to work on infrastructure, zoning” and vacant houses in the county.

This story was written by staff writers Olivia Miller, Jade Campos, Michael Long and Russ Walker.