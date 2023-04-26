Three Republican candidates for the county Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday skipped a forum hosted by the Rotary Club of Lancaster, falling in line with a county GOP committee that’s grown suspicious of outside groups that traditionally play a role in vetting candidates.

Just one candidate appeared at the event – Judge Karen Maisano, a Republican and former prosecutor who enjoyed the support of Lancaster County Republican state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument when she was appointed to the bench last year to fill a vacancy.

The snubs came from Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, personal injury attorney Shawn McLaughlin and Christina Parsons, a dependency hearing officer. Three seats on the court are on the ballot this year. Maisano was the only one of the four Republicans who did not receive an endorsement from the county Republican committee at its convention in February.

“I am disappointed that the invitations from the Rotary of Lancaster were declined, particularly since our club has had a longstanding reputation of facilitating political candidate forums,” said Walter Otto, a club member who helped organize Wednesday’s event.

The Rotary Club also invited representatives from the Lancaster Bar Association to attend Wednesday’s event, as well as county Republican Chair Kirk Radanovic, who declined the invitation.

“Unfortunately, the Rotary planned and advertised an event to their membership without the due diligence of confirming speakers,” Radanovic said in an emailed statement. “After scheduling conflicts became apparent, the Rotary then changed the entire format of the event, proposing that the RCLC and the (bar association) make presentations. I was unable to attend.”

Rotary’s difficulty in coaxing judicial candidates to the event came after the Republican county committee leadership and the county bar association sparred over the association’s judicial ratings process ahead of the Feb. 14 Republican endorsement convention.

The bar association has reviewed the qualifications of judicial candidates since 1947, according to the association. But in December, Radanovic sent a letter to Republican committee members that painted the Lancaster Bar Association’s traditional role of rating judicial candidates as an attempt by liberals to interfere in the party’s efforts to elect ideological conservatives to the bench.

Only one candidate, personal injury attorney Ted Kennett, agreed to participate fully in the bar association’s vetting process, according to Jeffrey Ouellet, who led the bar’s ratings process this year. Others cooperated partially, such as providing references for the committee to call, while others ignored the LBA altogether, Ouellet said in February.

Maisano, herself a longtime Republican committee person who resigned that post before her nomination to the bench, declined to participate in the bar association’s review, yet she still received a “highly recommended” rating from the group

In front of a crowd of about 60 Rotary members and guests Wednesday afternoon, Maisano highlighted her deep experience as a public defender-turned prosecutor. As head of a team that prosecuted violent crimes against children, Maisano said she became a leading expert in the state on Megan’s Law, which deals with registering sex offenders.

“For 20 years, I have been in the courtroom almost every day, doing something, some type of hearing, a jury trial,” Maisano said. “Sex offenders typically don't want to admit what they did, so I have done a lot of complex evidentiary trials throughout my career.”

GOP attacks on Maisano

The Republican county committee has criticized Maisano for staying in the primary race after failing to obtain the party’s endorsement. In February, Radanovic shared a letter with leaders of the GOP’s area committees, elected officials and endorsed candidates admonishing Maisano for staying in and noting that GOP candidates have traditionally agreed in advance to bow out of races if they don’t win an endorsement in the interest of avoiding contested primaries.

A month later, the committee published a Facebook post blasting Maisano for cross-filing to run in the Democratic primary, a once common practice for candidates. The post also listed the names of local Democrats who helped Maisano gather petition signatures to run in their party’s primary.

“You understand how important local elections are, and it's crucial that we elect candidates who will uphold our Republican values,” the post reads. “Cross-filed Democrats cannot fool us for judge and school board.”

According to county election records, all but one judicial candidate since 2001 cross-filed when running for the Court of Common Pleas. Only Judge Craig Stedman, who ran in 2019, did not cross-file.

At Wednesday’s Rotary forum, Maisano answered an audience question about why she wasn’t endorsed by the county GOP despite being supported by Sens. Martin and Aument last year and being confirmed after extensive vetting by the state Senate.

“Unfortunately, and ultimately probably harmful to voters in this particular race, the leadership of RCLC put their thumbs on the scale for certain candidates that they wanted to be endorsed, two of which were not recommended by the bar association,” Maisano said at the forum.

Radanovic and the RCLC have defended the GOP endorsement process as well organized and transparent. The committee published its schedule of local straw polls throughout January and posted results of those polls as they happened. In addition, the RCLC opened its endorsement convention to the public, including the press.

Maisano said some Republican committee members pressed her to state her position on a certain controversial political topic.

“The major issue that they wanted me to comment on was my stance on abortion, that's the main issue that I just wouldn't answer, and many people wanted a specific answer,” Maisano said.

Throughout the primary campaign season, the judge has declined to answer questions about public policy matters in the courts and her own personal and political beliefs, citing state ethics rules that preclude judges from engaging in politics.

It’s an awkward provision in a state that elects its judges and one that Maisano’s opponents disagree with her on.

“This race should be about qualifications and experience, and I ask again that you look at each and every one of our qualifications before you make your decisions,” Maisano told Rotary attendees.