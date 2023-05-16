Voter turnout was sluggish, at best, across much of Lancaster County on Tuesday, as only a trickle of voters bothered to turn out for the 2023 municipal primary.

Nathan Van Name, a Republican candidate for Manheim Township commissioner, said it was a slow morning at the polling place at Grandview United Methodist on Pleasure Road. He said he believes people are less engaged with local issues than they were during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locally, Republican voters had contested primary elections for clerk of courts and three seats on the court of common pleas. Democrats, meanwhile, had a three-way race for two spots on the fall ballot in the county commissioner race.

A handful of statewide judicial seats were also on the ballot, with most of the focus on contested Democratic and Republican primaries for a single open seat on the state Supreme Court.

At Landisville Church of God, 81 people had voted by 11:30 a.m., which according to election workers was less than the number of voters who had cast ballots in the first hour during the November general election.

County elections clerk Christa Miller, at a morning briefing for the media, said turnout for the primary was about what was expected. The county sent out around 22,000 mail-in ballots to voters who requested them and had received about 16,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. Final turnout statistics won't be available until later this week.

Historically, municipal primaries featuring county commissioner races draw only a small portion of registered voters. The 2019 primary saw 14% turnout, while just 12% showed up in 2015 and 13% in 2011. The high-water mark for turnout in the municipal primary, at least since 2000, was in 2007 and 2003, which each saw 20% turnout.

The voters who did show up at the polls said it was local races that brought them out, especially school board contests in Warwick, Hempfield and Elizabethtown.

At the Elizabeth Township municipal building, John Pickel, 66, said he was keen to vote in the Warwick school board race.

“I have grandchildren at Warwick, and there are issues that need to be addressed and to have it be pro-kids,” he said.

In Hempfield, where there’s another crowded school board race, Democratic candidate Megan Eshleman explained why she is running: “I have been going to school board meetings and seeing how things have been going in recent years and decisions are being made not necessarily in the best interest of students and teachers in the community.”

North of Hempfield in Elizabethtown, Margaret Depew, 74, said she’s concerned “over the extremism” she said is infecting school boards.

“I consider myself moderate,” Depew said, “and I like to make sure I am educated on elections.

Some of the county’s Amish residents, who traditionally have taken a pass on voting, were spotted at the polling place in Little Britain Township. Just after 4 p.m. there were four buggies parked at the township building.

Among the races getting attention in the southern end of the county is the one to replace Stuart Mylin, who is not running again for the district judge position he’s held for 30 years. Signs for all three candidates for his seat dot the roadsides in and around Quarryville.

City turnout low too

Election workers at several polling locations in Lancaster city said voter turnout was low in the morning hours. As of noon, the polling place at Otterbein United Methodist Church reported that only 56 voters had turned out. One judge of elections said he had five workers assigned to his location but could have gone through the day with just two or three.

Lancaster city voters are being asked to weigh in on home rule – a change in the city’s charter that leaders like Mayor Danene Sorace believe is the best way to fix the city’s fiscal woes.

Given the importance of the question, one voter wondered, “Where is everyone?”

Kaeleb Connelly, 27, continued: “This election is important, we can’t ignore it. … and it’s a privilege to be able to vote, especially on the Home Rule study commission.”

Connelly admitted the home rule issue is “extremely confusing.”

He said, “I don’t think a lot of people are going to understand it clearly and that might keep them from voting. I feel I wasn’t given enough information about the candidates for the study commission, but I still support the home rule.”

Dena Maounis, one of 17 candidates for the nine-member home rule study commission, greeted voters outside the polling place at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

“There's no harm in doing the study. This is important because families are already suffering through this economy. I'm running to protect the citizens and the money they've worked so hard for,” she said.

Contributing reporters: Enelly Betancourt, Ann Rejrat, Jack Panyard, Rebecca Logan, Tom Lisi and Michael Long.