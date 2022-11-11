With key races for governor and the Senate drawing voters to the polls, turnout for the general election in Lancaster County was the highest on record for a midterm, with 222,684 people casting ballots, the county director of elections reported Friday.

Chief Clerk of Elections Christa Miller told the county board of elections that the casting and counting of ballots went smoothly Tuesday, and she does not anticipate any calls for a recount. She said Election Day was a “good run-through” for the next presidential election, when voter turnout is customarily high.

“It’ll be nice to have my first election with no recount,” Miller said. “And I can actually see what a normal election looks like post-Election Day.”

Since Miller was named elections clerk in 2021, the primary and general elections have been marred by misprinted ballots and calls for recounts. Tuesday’s election was comparatively clean.

Of the county’s 352,863 registered voters, 63% cast their votes in the midterm election. There were only about 60,000 fewer voters this year than in the heavily attended 2020 presidential election.

Midterm elections in Lancaster County tend to attract less than 50% of registered voters. A midterm hasn’t drawn such a large proportion of registered voters since 1994, when 65% of voters turned out at the polls to elect Republican Tom Ridge to his first term as governor.

Recent Midterm Turnout 2022: 63%

2018: 61.6%

2014: 46.7%

2010: 47.7%

2006: 49.5%

2002: 47%

1998: 41.6%

1994: 65%

County commissioners acknowledged the success of this year’s election, which they partially attributed to new ballot-extracting and scanning machines purchased in August. Miller said there is no official estimate of how much time the machinery saved, but noted it was a better alternative than doing the work by hand.

In August, Miller predicted the two machines would save more than 1,000 hours each in scanning and extracting ballots.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino pointed out a few hiccups with the ballot-scanning machines designed to detect envelope thickness as well as a date and signature. He said the machines did not work as fast as the county hoped, and there were occasional backups.

Miller attributed the lag in the system to an update the county needs to obtain from the Department of State that allowed surrounding counties to scan their ballots faster. Miller also said there’s money in the budget to purchase more ballot scanners.

Uncounted votes

Of the 41,463 mail-in ballots received by the county, 345 have gone uncounted, which is less than 1% of the total. Of the uncounted ballots, 140 had no dates, 145 had incorrect dates, 51 had neither a signature nor a date, and nine had no signature.

Ahead of the general election, the board of elections ruled it would not allow voters to fix clerical errors on their mail-in ballots – a process known as curing – in order to have them counted. Ballot curing is recognized as valid by the Department of State, and several counties made voters aware of their errors so their votes could be counted.

Miller said people whose ballots were not counted have not been notified, but likely will be next week.

The county is keeping an eye out for any legal challenges surrounding this year’s election, Miller said, as there is litigation pending on whether to count undated ballots. While the latest Pennsylvania Supreme Court order says they should not be included in the final count, Miller said the county has set those ballots aside in case the ruling changes.