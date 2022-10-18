Democratic State Rep. Mike Sturla shared his top priorities for Pennsylvania’s 96th House District during a video interview with LNP | LancasterOnline recorded on Friday, October 14.

In the 30-minute interview with reporter Jade Campos, Sturla discusses his plans to protect abortion rights, tackle inflation and increase affordable housing. The Democrat also details his current work to mitigate traffic in Manheim Township and East Petersburg Borough, which are new additions to the 96th District this year.

The video interview was scheduled after Sturla’s Republican opponent, April Weaver, declined LNP’s invitation to debate Sturla. Weaver said she didn’t have time for the hour long debate because she intended to spend the weeks leading up the election talking directly to voters.

Sturla is currently in his 16th term as a state representative. If elected in November, Sturla will enter his 33rd year serving the 96th District, which includes the northern half of Lancaster city, East Petersburg Borough and most of Manheim Township.