LNP | LancasterOnline asked Bob Hollister, the Democratic challenger in the race for the 11th Congressional District, to make his case for representing Lancaster County in Congress during a 30-minute video interview Tuesday.

The candidate discussed his recent decision to become a Democrat, his assessment of the nation's continuing inflation woes and his stance on abortion rights, health care and other issues.

Hollister accepted an invitation to the interview after his opponent, incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, declined to participate in a debate moderated by an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter.

Hollister is a retired superintendent of Eastern Lancaster County School District. He lives in East Lampeter Township.