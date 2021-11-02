city Election 2021
Buy Now

Jevin Zimmerman fills out his ballot at Brightside Opportunities Center Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Updated at 11:54 p.m. on Nov. 2

LNP | LancasterOnline will be tracking the results of significant races throughout the county as they come in.

For a full list of results of county races, click here.

For a list of results of state races, click here.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next