In today's editions of LNP, you'll find a 16-page special section dedicated to the 2020 general election in Lancaster County.

On LancasterOnline, you'll find the same information -- both in English and Spanish -- in story collections linked from this post.

What's in this Voters Guide?

You'll find answers to frequently asked questions, such as: When is the mail-in ballot deadline? How do I find my polling place? What time are the polls open? Can I vote a straight-party ticket?

You'll find stories by Gillian McGoldrick on four contested races to watch:

The 11th District U.S. House of Representatives (incumbent Republican Lloyd Smucker and Democratic challenger Sarah Hammond)

The 13th state Senate District (incumbent Republican Scott Martin and Democratic challenger Janet Diaz)

The 41st state House District (incumbent Brett Miller and Democratic challenger Michele Wherley)

The 97th state House District (incumbent Steven Mentzer and Democratic challenger Dana Hamp Gulick)

In addition, we asked candidates in each race in Lancaster County the same set of four questions and gathered their responses. We're publishing their responses, in their own words, in full.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3. Check LancasterOnline on Election Day for real-time election results and news.