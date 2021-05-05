Twenty-seven hundred Lancaster County voters who requested mail-in ballots for the May 18 primary election received a ballot packet that incorrectly informed them that they did not need to add postage to the return envelope.

The Lancaster County Board of Elections became aware of the error on Saturday, said Christa Miller, the board’s chief registrar. Unlike in the November 2020 election, Lancaster County voters are required to pay the postage to return their ballots in the mail.

Voters can avoid paying postage by placing their ballot in the drop box located in the Chestnut Street entrance to the county building at 150 N. Queen St. in Lancaster city.

These are the incorrect instructions up to 3,900 Lancaster County voters received. You can see in the bottom right corner it is coded as “DEL” pic.twitter.com/s2A4G7BD36 — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) May 5, 2021

BUT on the return envelope, it instructs voters to provide a stamp. Commence voter confusion. pic.twitter.com/XvcWZYs9fZ — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) May 5, 2021

So to be clear: Lancaster County voters need to provide their own postage to mail in their ballot. Voters can also return the ballot in person at the county’s dropbox at the Lancaster County Government Center. — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) May 5, 2021

The vendor that prints, stuffs and sends mail-in ballots to Lancaster County voters handles the same work for many Pennsylvania counties, including Delaware County, where primary election voters do not need to add postage to their return envelopes.

The vendor, Michigan Election Resources, mistakenly pulled the incorrect instruction file when completing a portion of Lancaster County’s materials, Miller said. The vendor took responsibility and apologized for the error, she added.

“We are extremely sorry,” Miller said, “This is not something that we wanted to happen.”

As of last week, 24,000 voters in Lancaster County had applied to vote by mail in the 2021 municipal primary election.

Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said in an email he was disappointed by the mix-up and wants the vendor to review its quality controls “to ensure that something like this does not happen again.”

Two errors

The instructions included with the batch of mail-in ballots contain two errors in the “Return It” section. One is the incorrect guidance on postage, the other is the instruction to return the ballot to the Board of Elections office in Delaware County.

For voters who don’t place postage on their return envelopes, U.S. Postal Service employees are directed to deliver the ballot anyway, said Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, a spokesperson for the USPS in central Pennsylvania, in an email. The USPS will attempt to collect the postage cost at a later date from the Board of Elections, he said.

Given the Postal Service’s policy to deliver ballots regardless of postage, Michigan Election Resources CEO Matt Sandretto said the printing error will have little impact on Lancaster’s election. He also noted that the return envelope included with all ballots reminds the voter to place a stamp on it.

“Working with the Post Office for many years, election mail typically gets delivered no matter what,” Sandretto said.

Miller said she also contacted a regional USPS associate to alert the organization about the issue.

The county contracted with Michigan Election Resources for the November 2020 election, which saw mail-in ballot requests from 90,000 voters. No errors were reported in ballots or instructions printed for that election.

Any voter who has questions is encouraged to contact the Board of Elections office at 717-299-8293, Miller said in a statement.