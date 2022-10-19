About the district: The 11th still includes all of Lancaster County and the southern half of York County. It added one York County municipality, Yoe Borough, which lies directly north of Dallastown Borough. And it lost a portion of Jackson Township, but adds the entirety of York Township.

Population: 755,278.

Partisan makeup: Of 497,731 registered voters, 53% are Republicans, 31% are Democrats and 16% are independents or third-party voters.

Race at a glance: Pennsylvania lost a single seat in the U.S. House this year, part of a continuing shift of the country’s population growth away from the northeast and midwest and to the south and southwest.

Losing a seat typically results in big changes in district lines across the board, but Pennsylvania’s 11th District changed little from its pre-Census lines.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, a Republican born and raised in Lancaster County, is seeking a fourth term and is hoping he’ll gain more influence if, as predicted, the GOP takes control of the House after the election. Smucker sits on the influential Ways and Means Committee, which helps set tax and trade policy for the country.

With that policy background, Smucker has spent much of 2022 blasting the Biden administration’s and congressional Democrats’ handling of the economy, blaming their spending policies for producing the highest levels of inflation in 40 years.

His opponent is Bob Hollister, who became a Democrat, he said, only after Republican elected officials failed to condemn former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Smucker condemned the violence, but voted to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes — a step the incumbent said allowed him to call out Democrats’ poor management of the 2020 election in the state.

Hollister stresses voting rights on his campaign website and says politicians should be working to protect, not restrict, the franchise. He was a longtime superintendent of Eastern Lancaster County School District prior to retiring early this year, and he talks about supporting teachers and creating a fair funding formula for public schools.

The 11th District is bright red. In 2020, Smucker won more votes in Lancaster County than Trump on his way to handily defeating his Democratic challenger. His campaign remains well-funded, thanks to his incumbency and his seat on a committee important to the business community.

Hollister, meanwhile, has raised relatively little and only began actively campaigning in February after his retirement from Elanco became official. National Democrats are not targeting the race as a potential pick-up opportunity.

BOB HOLLISTER

Party: Democrat.

Age: 56.

Address: Millcross Road, East Lampeter Township.

Education: Diploma, Lancaster Catholic High School; B.S., technology education/industrial arts education, Millersville University; M.A., school administration, Villanova University; certification, secondary school principal, Lehigh University; certification, school superintendent, Lehigh University; Ed.D., educational leadership and administration, Lehigh University.

Occupation: Retired superintendent of Easter Lancaster County School District.

Family: Wife Jennifer and two daughters.

Key endorsements: National Education Association; Lancaster County Democratic Committee; Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace; former Lancaster Mayor Rick Gray; Tom Baldrige, former president and CEO of Lancaster Chamber; Delaware Sen. Chris Coons; Eugene DePasquale, former Pennsylvania auditor general; state Rep. Mike Sturla; Lancaster City Council President Izzy Smith-Wade-El; Chair of York Democratic Committee Chad Baker; Bruce Beardsley and Sally Lydall, former chairs of the county Democratic Committee; Ann Womble, former chair of the county Republican Committee; Lois Herr, former chair of Lebanon County Democratic Committee; Dr. Judith Higgins; Jerry Eckert; Mike Eby; United Auto Workers; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO; and Vote Common Good.

If elected in November, what would be your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

At the core of our democracy are two basic rights. The first is that of voting rights. Rather than trying to strip away this sacred right, our leaders should work to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard. Elections should be fair, accessible and safe to ensure all citizens’ voices are heard.

The second is education. Access to education needs to be fair and equitable, while ensuring that outcomes in education are not determined by ZIP code or family income. A quality public education with pathways to family and thriving careers is the basis this country will continue to grow from.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

The first thing to recognize is that the current inflation situation is an outgrowth of supply issues and global shocks from war and coronavirus, coupled with corporate greed in sectors like the oil and gas industry. I do not believe the current administration is at fault for inflation. Inflation is high across the globe, and this is not just an American issue.

The main solution that exists in terms of solving issues with supply is to make more products in America. Congress needs to prioritize American manufacturing and end tax loopholes taking manufacturing overseas.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

I believe in protecting women’s right to choose as a personal and private health care decision, for which government should have no control. We know that the state House and state Senate have been gerrymandered in a manner that does not reflect the general will of Pennsylvanians. A direct vote on the matter would give that choice to the people who would be impacted by such a decision and prevent a possible undemocratic takeover of personal rights including bodily autonomy.

Voters say they are tired of partisanship and its effects on governing. If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

At the beginning stages of running for Congress, I met with Republicans, independents and Democrats to get strong, diverse advice on my path forward, and continue to do so.

In Congress, I will continue to reach across the aisle and seek input by people of all political ideologies. I will continue to also hold public events, public forums and town halls that allow individuals of all political creeds who are my constituents to hold me to account. I understand that I represent not just my supporters but all the constituents of the 11th Congressional District.

LLOYD SMUCKER

Party: Republican.

Age: 58.

Address: Deerfield Drive, West Lampeter Township.

Education: Diploma, Lancaster Mennonite High School.

Occupation: A member of the U.S. House since 2016; owner of H2O To Go Inc., a network of self-serve purified water dispensers.

Family: Wife Cindy, daughters Paige and Regan, and son Nicholas.

Key endorsements: Republican Committee of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, National Right to Life Committee, Moms for America.

If elected in November, what would be your two top priorities once you are sworn into office?

When Republicans take back the majority, we will implement our Commitment to the American people: an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom and a government that’s accountable. As a member of the Budget Committee, I’m focused on reforming the federal budgeting process to reign in reckless spending and ensure government stops wasting trillions of our tax dollars and burdening future generations. Families in the 11th Congressional District cannot afford to pay for Democrat spending sprees. Instead, we need to implement pro-growth policies that put more money back into the pockets of hardworking Americans.

If elected, how would you address inflation?

The No. 1 concern I hear from constituents is the impact of inflation. Prices are up, costing our families an additional $600 a month. First, we must stop the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats’ reckless spending. Instead of supporting policies to reopen the economy, they’ve just been printing money and ignoring economists. We can jump-start the economy by making America energy independent and increasing take-home pay for hardworking Americans. We must make the tax cuts passed in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent for low- and middle-income families. Those tax cuts increased median household income by more than $5,000.

Do you support putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year that would make abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

The fearmongering of Democrats and the media on this question does a disservice to voters and women who find themselves with an unexpected pregnancy. I don’t believe that the people of the 11th Congressional District support the barbaric practice of late-term abortion advocated for by the extremes of the Democrat Party. I’m proud of my pro-life voting record and believe the U.S. Supreme Court made the correct legal decision on Dobbs. The people of Pennsylvania should have the option to address the issue of abortion on the ballot, but that will be a decision of the state Legislature, not Congress.

Voters say they are tired of partisanship and its effects on governing. If elected, how would you reach out to elected officials and voters who are aligned with other political parties?

The best part of this job is the constant interaction and communication with people across the district, and I always appreciate the opportunity to talk with those who may disagree with me. I too have been frustrated by the partisan effects on governing and believe Biden and Democrats in Congress have exacerbated it by shutting out dissenting opinions in the legislative process. I am optimistic about the vision we have presented to put our country back on track with a Republican majority who will advance an agenda that builds a better future for all Americans.