The 100th covers much of southern Lancaster County: Bart, Colerain, Drumore, East Drumore, Eden, Fulton, Little Britain, Martic, Paradise, Providence, Sadsbury and Strasburg townships; part of Salisbury Township including Gap and White Horse; and Christiana, Quarryville and Strasburg boroughs.

About the district: The district continues to include the southern part of Lancaster County stretching from Pequea Township to the Maryland state line. One portion, part of Salisbury Township, lies north of Route 30 East.

Population: 64,207.

Partisan makeup: Of 32,735 registered voters, 67% are Republicans, 19% are Democrats and about 15% are independents or third-party voters.

The race at a glance: State Rep. Bryan Cutler has risen to leadership quickly since being elected in 2006 after upsetting an incumbent in that year’s primary. Elected speaker of the House in 2020, the reliable conservative is seeking a ninth two-year term and has faced no significant hurdles to reelection over the years. He is endorsed for reelection by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County.

But his support of Act 77 of 2019, which allowed no-excuse absentee ballots, has prompted a challenge this year from a fellow Republican, Anne Weston, who is supported by Audit the Vote PA, a group formed last year to push the false narrative about the 2020 election being stolen.

Weston, 53, a chiropractic assistant from Quarryville Borough, is perpetuating the lies about election fraud — “Have we always had election fraud? Perhaps. Was it worse in 2020? Absolutely,” she writes on her campaign website — and is calling for the repeal of Act 77. “Our leadership failed miserably, and the fallout is tangible,” she wrote.

She’s also urged Cutler to pursue a “full forensic audit” of the 2020 election.

Cutler has publicly criticized the Department of State’s handling of the vote but said he and his colleagues did not have the authority to overturn the results of the presidential contest. Still, Cutler joined more than 60 of his colleagues in a letter asking the state’s congressional delegation to dispute the awarding of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes to Joe Biden, though he said that was just a way to keep options open while litigation was still being considered.

The winner of the primary will be unopposed in November, as no Democrat is seeking the office.

Bryan Cutler

Age: 47.

Address: Harmony Ridge Road, Peach Bottom, Drumore Township.

Education: Solanco High School; Lancaster General School of Radiology certificate; bachelor’s degree in health care management from Lebanon Valley College; law degree from Widener University School of Law.

Occupation: Legislator/ attorney.

Family: Wife Jennifer; three children, Cheyanne, Caleb and Drew.

Key endorsements: Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, Lancaster County Republican Committee.

What are the biggest problems in your legislative district and how do you propose to solve them?

"The problems our families face have all been made worse by the failed leadership of Tom Wolf. Whether it is lost jobs, taxpayers feeling the pinch of rising property taxes, schools that aren’t as good as they should be, election security issues, public safety or an assault on our rights — the governor’s liberal overreach has made it worse. I am proud to have led conservatives in the state House in opposing the governor’s liberal agenda, and in having stopped much of it."

"My record is clear: I have taken the governor to court to stop his perversion of our election laws; I voted for voter ID and millions for elections audits to secure our democracy (vetoed by Wolf ). I helped push the constitutional amendment that limited Wolf’s emergency powers. I stopped his massive tax increases. I voted to expand school choice and am fighting to promote transparency in school curriculum for our schools (also vetoed by Wolf ). I stopped your tax dollars from funding fetal tissue research at state colleges and universities. I protected your 2nd Amendment rights and voted for constitutional carry (vetoed by Wolf ). I stood with law enforcement against those who want to make us less safe. These accomplishments have not been easy when battling a governor who opposes everything conservative, but they are the things I was sent to Harrisburg to fight for, and I am doing just that. If reelected, I will return to the state Capitol and continue to push for conservative government that puts people and our rights first."

What distinguishes you from the other candidate running in your party’s primary for this seat?

"I am not new to the fight for our conservative values and the principles we all share; in fact, I have spent my lifetime leading that fight. From my original entry into public service in response to the “midnight pay raise” and the reforms I have led on and passed since then, to my work in our church and community to protect the unborn, I am not a newcomer to standing up for our values. My record is proof of this, and I believe why the people of the 100th District have trusted me to be their strong conservative voice."

If elected in the fall what do you intend to do in your first 100 days in office?

"I would like to pass into law much of the legislation blocked by Wolf’s record number of vetoes — things like voter ID and election security reforms, and constitutional carry. I will continue my fight to reduce Pennsylvania’s highest-in-the-nation business income tax to help job creators and spark economic growth. I would like to expand school choice (again, opposed by Wolf ). And I believe we must go even further in ensuring that no governor can ever again hold our state or our rights hostage as Tom Wolf did during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Editor’s note: Weston, a chiropractic assistant who lives on Warner Avenue in Quarryville, did not respond to requests to participate in this voters guide.