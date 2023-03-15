Lancaster County residents have filed challenges against the signature petitions of at least 10 candidates looking to run for local offices in the May 16 primary, arguing in most cases that the candidates failed to submit a sufficient number of signatures from eligible voters.

The challenges filed in the week after the March 7 petition deadline target candidates in school board races for the Warwick and Hempfield school districts and the School District of Lancaster. Challenges were also filed in primary races for district judge in Lancaster city and the Lititz area.

Most of the candidates whose petitions were challenged filed to run in both party primaries, known as cross-filing. In a single challenge filing, a Republican candidate for the Warwick school board, Jeffery Vance, seeks to disqualify five Democrats who submitted petitions to appear on the Republican ticket.

Vance alleges in the challenge that Amanda Chap, Cyndi DeLong, Dick Hall, Kellye McMillion and Lydia Walker de Ardón each failed to submit a statement of financial interests with their Republican petitions. Each of the candidates filed one copy of their disclosure, but Vance’s challenge insists state law requires cross-filing candidates to file a separate form for each party.

Erin Gibson, a member of the local Warwick Democratic committee and a campaign manager for her party’s slate of school board candidates, said Wednesday that she hadn’t known about Vance’s challenge prior to talking to a reporter.

But, she said, statements of financial interest are the same no matter which party a candidate files under. The school board doesn’t need the same piece of paper twice, according to Gibson.

“All of these candidates filed exactly the same way, and we absolutely did file our (statements of financial interests),” Gibson said. “I had them stamped from the school district and everything.”

Vance said the cross-filers do need to file separate copies of the document. He based that assertion on his own 2011 run for Warwick Township’s board of supervisors. That year, he said, he was challenged over his statement of financial interest. He beat it, he said, by arguing that his challenger had failed to send a copy of his legal filing to the county elections office.

Vance, who made clear he is not an attorney, also alleged that he is the only challenger who did so this year and suggested that the other challenges could fail for that reason.

“They’re going to be handling tens of millions of taxpayers dollars and they're not filling out the paperwork properly,” Vance said of the Democrats he challenged this year.

All petition challenges are filed in Lancaster County Court. Judge David Ashworth is scheduled to hear five of the cases, and Judge Dennis Reinaker is scheduled to hear two of them, according to court records.

MDJ candidate challenged

In the northwest quadrant of Lancaster city, two people challenged the Democratic petition of district judge candidate Brian Buecker.

John Bender, a Lancaster County public defender who received an endorsement from Lancaster city Democrats, filed a challenge against Buecker, as did a Democratic voter in the district, Tracy Daniels.

“We just wanted to see if there was anything glaring there, assuming people would do the same with our petition,” said Michael Redzich, Bender’s campaign manager.

Bender claims nine of Buecker’s 103 signatures were from people who either were not registered in the correct district or wrote down an address that is not where they’re registered to vote.

Buecker did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

If either Reinaker or Ashworth side with Bender or Daniels, respectively, Buecker, a Republican, won’t appear on any ballot because he did not submit a petition for the GOP primary.

Karl Salisbury, a School District of Lancaster teacher and constable, cross filed to run for the same district judge post. A registered Democrat, Salisbury said Bender’s challenge to Buecker’s petitions is fair game.

“There are clear rules, there’s a process, and if Mr. Buecker wasn’t following that process and didn’t get the signatures he was supposed to get, it’s something that has to be looked at,” Salisbury said.

Challenged petitions for May 16 Candidate: Joe Stauffer (R) Race: Magisterial district 02-2-08, Litiz, Warwick, Elizabeth and Penn townships Contested petition: Democratic primary Challenger: George Sayles Cross-filed? Yes Candidate: Patrick Wagner (R) Race: Hempfield School District board Contested petition: Democratic primary* Challenger: Michael Mezzetti Cross-filed? Yes *Wagner withdrew his petition for Democratic primary on Wednesday, according to the county elections office. Candidate: Sobeida Rosa (D) Race: School District of Lancaster board Contested petition: Democratic primary Challenger: Joseph Lyall Cross-filed? : No Candidate: Arthur Mann, Sr. (R) Race: School District of Lancaster board Contested petition: Democratic primary* Challenger: Joseph Lyall Cross-filed? Yes *Mann withdrew his petition for Democratic primary on Wednesday, according to the county elections office. Candidate: Brian Buecker (R) Race: Magisterial district 02-2-02, Lancaster city Contested petition: Democratic primary Challenger: John Bender Cross-filed? No Candidate: Brian Buecker (R) Race: Magisterial district 02-2-02, Lancaster city Contested petition: Democratic primary Challenger: Tracy Daniels Cross-filed? No Candidates: Amanda Chap, Cyndi DeLong, Dick Hall, Kellye McMillion and Lydia Walker de Ardón (Ds) Race: Warwick School District board Contested petition: Republican primary Challenger: Jeffery Vance Cross-filed? Yes