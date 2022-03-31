Columbia Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Roberto Rosario, 42, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen yelling loudly at a man sitting in a vehicle near the Columbia Borough police station in the 300 block of Locust Street at 8:29 a.m. on March 25, police said. The two men were arguing about an incident that happened in West Hempfield Township several minutes earlier, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Charles William Morehart, 70, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after sending harassing text messages to a resident of the 300 block of North Second Street at 10:12 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said.

COLUMBIA: Dazhier Anthony Alicea-Gray, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after using social media to continuously attempt to contact a resident in the 300 block of Walnut Street despite previously being warned not to at 4:33 p.m. on March 19, police said.

COLUMBIA: Brick Alija Benitez, 30, of Mountville, was charged with harassment after sending harassing text messages to a resident in the 200 block of South Fifth Street around 6:15 p.m. on March 21, police said.

COLUMBIA: Anthony Luis Rivera, 36, Red Bank, New Jersey, was charged with harassment after punching a person in the face in the 600 block of Plane Street around 2:40 p.m. on March 25, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A jet ski "Seadoo" was reported stolen from the yard of a residence in the 500 block of Manor Street at 5:39 p.m. on March 25, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

DENVER: Martin Lopez-Guzman Jr., 18, of Reading, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle, failure to notify police of an accident, an alcohol violation and two summary traffic offenses after crashing into a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Birch Street around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 29, police said. Lopez-Guzman, who had a BAC of 0.128%, fled the scene but was found a short distance from the crash, police said.

TRESPASS

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Adam Snow, 35, of Stevens, was charged with criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at nighttime, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after entering the backyard of a local residence and peering through a patio door window at 9:07 p.m. on March 27, police said. Snow then damaged the exterior door of the township municipal building after he was released, police said.

East Earl Township police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Patrick Lewis Lyons Jr., 37, of Kinzers, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy and a drug violation and Francisca Elizabeth Ramos, 32, of Terre Hill, was charged with receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and a drug violation after they conspired to steal donated items from donation bins outside a Goodwill store at 1367 Weaverland Road between Feb. 11 and March 12, police said.

Ephrata police

FAKE SCHOOL THREAT

EPHRATA: An undisclosed phony threat was made over social media regarding the safety of students at Ephrata High School on March 26, police said. The threat, which was circulated under a fake name, was traced to a 15-year-old former Ephrata student, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: An unidentified dark gray vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle parked in the 100 block of West Orange Street sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 27, then continued driving without stopping or providing information, police said.

Manheim Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM: Mary Elizabeth Groff, 25, of Manheim, was charged with disorderly conduct and disrupting, delaying or prevention operation of a train after she was seen screaming and yelling obscenities at customers as they attempted to enter a local restaurant while standing on train tracks at 11:16 a.m. on March 25, police said. Groff refused to get off the tracks when confronted by officers, police said.

Manor Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANOR TWP.: Adam Miller, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after refusing to abide by company policy by not wearing a mask and yelling loudly, causing a patient to begin crying due to the disturbance, at a Lancaster General Penn Medicine office at 2113 Manor Ridge Drive around 1 p.m. on Feb. 25, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Laura Corrine Gallagher, 43, of Leola, was charged with driving under the influence after striking a curb at East Main Street and Heister Avenue around 4 p.m. on March 28, police said. Gallagher, who refused a blood test, was found unconscious in the vehicle and displayed numerous signs of intoxication, police said.

FRAUD

EARL TWP.: Lorenzo S. Virgo, 28, and Shernett S. Virgo, 34, both of East Earl, were charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking after using a company gas card from CJ’s Tire to fill up a personal vehicle on multiple occasions before 7:42 a.m. on March 28, police said. Lorenzo S. Virgo, who was also charged with two counts of access device fraud, was seen on surveillance footage filling up a vehicle driven by Shernett S. Virgo on two different occasions, police said.