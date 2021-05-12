Columbia Borough police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

COLUMBIA: Nelson Rafael Rodriguez Jr., 34, of Columbia, was charged with criminal mischief and public drunkenness after ripping the railing off of the front porch of a residence in the 300 block of South 4th Street and attempting to throw it through a screen door at 9:07 p.m. on April 28, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Dennis Kohl, 47, of Ephrata, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, a drug charge and two traffic violations after officers found him parked in the middle of the first block of North 3rd Street on April 4, police said. Kohl, who had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system, fell asleep behind the wheel with his foot on the brake, police said.

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Gabrielle Gingrich, 26, of Stevens, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, three counts of driving under the influence and reckless driving after veering into oncoming traffic and striking a vehicle in the 800 block of North Reading Road at 10:01 p.m. on March 27, police said. Both vehicles took heavy damage, and the occupant of the struck vehicle had to be extricated by emergency personnel, police said. Gingrich, who had a BAC of 0.20% and also had marijuana in her system, was transported to the hospital along with the other driver, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

SHOPLIFTING

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified man left a Columbia Outfitters in Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East carrying more than $2,000 in stolen merchandise while a second unidentified man distracted store employees at 6:15 p.m. on May 10, police said.

Ephrata police

DUI

EPHRATA TWP.: Glenn L. Leicy Jr., 44, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident after striking a fire hydrant in the first block of Overlook Drive and then leaving the scene at 1:06 a.m. on April 8, police said. Officers found Leicy a few blocks away from the crash, police said.

Lititz Borough police

SHOTS FIRED

LITITZ: Residents in the 800 block of South Cedar Street and the 500 block of West Sixth Street reported hearing gunshots at around 10:20 a.m. on May 9, police said. Officers responded and believed the noise came from a Warwick Township residence, police said. The information was passed along to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department to investigate, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: A resident in the first block of East Lincoln Avenue found numerous empty beer cans in the alleyway to the rear of their residence at around 6:38 p.m. on May 6, police said.

LITITZ: An unidentified person was seen hiding in a damaged vehicle in the 600 block of South Cedar Street at around 8:18 p.m. on May 8, police said. Officers determined that the vehicle was involved in a previously reported crash, police said.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

LITITZ: Dawan Lykel Allen Steward, 26, of Philadelphia, was charged with prohibited offensive weapon, driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol, possession of a small amount of marijuana and driving while operation privilege is suspended or revoked after he was found in possession of brass knuckles during a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Broad Street at 1:44 a.m. on May 9, police said. Steward was initially pulled over for an equipment violation and unsafe driving, police said.

Manor Township police

BURGLARY

MANOR TWP.: Peter Jeremy Ruth, 31, of Manheim, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and harassment after kicking a door in and entering a residence in the 200 block of Greyfield Drive at 12:44 a.m. on May 7, police said. Ruth entered the home and damaged property inside and threatened a person inside before fleeing, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Erick Veras, 30, of Mountville, was charged with harassment after throwing a person to the ground during an argument in the 100 block of Linville Drive at 4:04 a.m. on May 7, police said.

New Holland police

HARASSMENT

NEW HOLLAND: Robert Morris Gast, 58, of New Holland was charged with harassment after repeatedly yelling obscenities at neighbors, banging on the common wall between their houses at late hours, harassing them as they sat on their porch and pointing a gun in their direction at his residence in the 200 block of Locust Street at 6:30 p.m. on May 10, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRASH

PENN TWP.: A motorcyclist rear-ended a van in the 100 block of Fruitville Pike at 9:03 a.m. on May 11, police said. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Two unidentified women were seen stealing numerous laptops from a Target at 960 Lititz Pike on April 30, police said.

PENN TWP.: Kevin M. Galvin, 59, of Manheim, was charged with retail theft after taking three Mother’s Day flower pots from the Grocery Market Bargain Outlet at 703 Lancaster Road at 9:15 a.m. on May 8, police said.