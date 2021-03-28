Columbia Borough police

PERSONS NOT TO POSSESS A FIREARM

Raymond Jobe Peace, 45, of Columbia, was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, prohibited offensive weapons and public drunkenness after he was seen walking through the 400 block of Union Street carrying a loaded sawed-off shotgun while yelling about pedophiles that he claimed lived in the community at around 11:30 p.m. on March 26, police said.

East Cocalico police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Wilbert Q Vega, 39, of Denver, was charged with DUI, driving under suspension and a summary offense after he was stopped Feb. 6 in the 200 block of Stevens Road police said. His blood alcohol content was .11%, police said.

Ephrata police

DUI

EPHRATA: John Lyn Taylor, 26, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after attempting to leave a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Lincoln Heights at around 8 a.m. on March 16, police said. Taylor, who had a BAC of 0.24%, entered his vehicle, backed up and crashed into a police vehicle, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person caused $2,000 in damage to a garage door at Lancaster County Community Service at 630 Janet Avenue sometime between March 20-22, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Ayla C. DeJesus, 30, of Lancaster, was charged after an investigation into a Feb. 28 crash at Columbia and President avenues, police said. A blood test showed DeJesus was under the influence of methamphetamine and other drugs, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Shonnel M. Pinkney, 47, of Lancaster, was charged after she was seen speeding in reverse from a driveway about 6:34 p.m. March 22 in the 800 block Skyline Drive, police said. Pinkney admitted drinking but refused chemical testing, police said.

FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jean Carlos Rivera-Gonzalez, 30, of Grantville, was charged with false identification to law enforcement after he provided a false name and date of birth to officers during a traffic stop for a cracked windshield and window tinting at Millersville Pike and North Bausman Drive at 2:41 p.m. on March 20, police said. Officers discovered Rivera-Gonzalez’s true identity and that he had an outstanding warrant, police said.

LOITERING

LANCASTER TWP.: Billy E. McCracken, 59, of Lancaster, was charged with loitering after he was seen loitering around occupied residences in the 1100 block of Maple Avenue at 3:12 a.m. on March 20, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Fernando Miraye, 26, who is homeless, was charged with trespass and loitering after he was seen attempting to open the front door of a residence in the 1500 block of Hollywood Drive at 8:12 p.m. on March 24, police said. Miraye was also seen standing on the residence’s back porch, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun worth $592 from a vehicle that was parked in the 400 block of Candlewyck Road at 1:47 a.m. on March 17, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown thief stole $400 worth of clothing from Big Wash Laundromat at 1106 Millersville Pike sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on March 22, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified man was seen stealing a pillow and a blue metal cooking pot from the front porch of a residence in the 1000 block of North Duke Street and placing them into a shopping cart at 6:25 a.m. on March 24, police said. The man was last seen traveling south on North Duke Street, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Marcos Cruz-Colon, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI, driving under suspension- DUI related and a township ordinance violation after he was stopped about 11:10 p.m. March 19 in the 2700 block of Charlestown Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was .142%, police said.

FLEEING POLICE

MANOR TWP.: Elias Ruiz, 18, of Millersville, was charged with fleeing police, marijuana possession, driving without a license and related offenses after he sped away at more than 100 mph when police tried to stop him about 9:34 p.m. March in the 3300 block Blue Rock Road, police said. Officers stopped the chase and Ruiz was later found hiding next to his vehicle on Blue Rock, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Adam Lucas, 35, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after he sent a person 133 messages and 30 video calls between Sunday and Wednesday, police said. Lucas hung up on an officer who called about the messages and would not answer a subsequent call, police said.

New Holland police

THEFT

NEW HOLLAND: Dominic Xaviar Croumbley, 19, unknown address, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after he was found in possession of a $299 bike that was stolen off of the front porch of a residence in the 300 block of East Jackson Street on March 20, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

HIT AND RUN

WARWICK TWP.: Daniel A. Bouder, 61, of Lititz, was charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle and multiple traffic violations after striking a vehicle at Memorial Road and West Newport Road at around 5:15 p.m. on March 17 and fleeing the scene before officers could arrive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle told officers that Bouder had initially stopped after the crash, but then refused to remain at the scene or exchange information, police said.

Pequea Township police

BURGLARY

PEQUEA TWP.: An unknown burglar entered a business on Brooks Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. on March 25 and kicked open several office doors, police said. It is unknown if anything was stolen, police said.