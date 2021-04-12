East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unknown woman was seen taking $2,000 in purses from a Kate Spade outlet at Tanger Outlets at 1001 Stanley Tanger Boulevard near Lincoln Highway East on Feb. 27 and March 29, police said.

Lititz Borough police

HIT AND RUN

LITITZ: An unknown vehicle struck the open door of a parked car in the 200 block of East Main Street and continued traveling without stopping at 3:26 p.m. on April 10, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FRAUD

PENN TWP.: A resident in the 1700 block of Keith Lane shipped $10,000 in cash to Richmond, Texas after receiving instructions from a caller claiming to be from the “World Bank” at 1 p.m. on March 21, police said. The caller told the resident that the money had to be mailed to the bank for unclear reasons and would be refunded at a later date, police said. Officers were able to intercept the package and return the money to the resident, police said.

CRASH

WARWICK TWP.: A vehicle struck a utility pole and then overturned in the 1200 block of East Newport Road at 2:47 a.m. on April 8, police said. A preliminary investigation suggested that the vehicle’s driver and sole occupant was driving in a careless manner when he lost control of the vehicle, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries were reported, police said.

PENN TWP.: A tractor trailer hauling three cars overturned and struck a guard rail and utility pole in the 200 block of Auction Road at 9:26 p.m. on April 8, police said. The truck’s driver was uninjured, though the truck, trailer and all three cars on board were damaged, police said. A preliminary investigation indicated that the crash was the result of an equipment malfunction, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

PENN TWP.: An unknown suspect smashed the glass to the front door of a residence in the 300 block of Fairland Road, causing $200 in damage, at 10:36 p.m. on April 8, police said.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A $19,000 2019 Kia Optima that had been reported stolen to the Philadelphia Police Department was recovered at Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 9:24 a.m. on April 1, police said.

PENN TWP.: A $9,000 2017 Toyota Corolla that had been reported stolen to the New York City Police Department was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 10:05 a.m. on April 8, police said.