Columbia Borough police

ROBBERY

COLUMBIA: An unidentified man entered a business in the first block of North 4th Street with what appeared to be a gun concealed in his sweatshirt at 12:42 p.m. on Oct. 25, police said. The man told the cashier to give him money and then fled with $163.90, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A package containing $213.80 in cycling equipment, drinks, Adkins bars and toilet paper was stolen from a residence in the 400 block of Locust Street sometime between 4:46 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 24, police said. An unidentified thief was seen on surveillance footage carrying the package at Fourth and Locust streets shortly afterward, police said.

COLUMBIA: Two snow tires valued at a combined $375 were stolen from the backseat of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Lancaster Avenue sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Matthew Distasio, 43, of Shillington, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two summary traffic violations after he was seen driving on the wrong side of a divided highway near mile marker 46.4 on Route 222 North at 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 23, police said. Another vehicle swerved to avoid Distasio, rolling over onto its roof and causing several occupants to sustain minor injuries, police said. Distasio had a BAC of 0.17% at the time, police said.

East Earl Township police

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: James F. Harvey, 32, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence and two summary traffic offenses after crashing at Division Highway and Main Street shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 23, police said. Harvey was intoxicated at the time of the crash, police said.

FALSIFICATION TO AUTHORITIES

EAST EARL TWP.: Luis Gabriel Fernandez-Ramos, 28, was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities after making false statements on a firearms transaction record while attempting to purchase a firearm at The Sportsman’s Shop at 1214 Main Street on Sept. 3, 2020, police said. The statements were discovered to be false during a pre-purchase background check and Fernandez-Ramos’ purchase was denied, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Michael K. Uhlrich, 66, of Mountville, was charged with driving under the influence and two summary traffic violations after crashing with another vehicle at Stony Battery Road and Marietta Avenue at 6:51 p.m. on Oct. 21, police said.

FORGERY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Ramsay Williams, 54, of York, was charged with two counts of forgery and two counts of theft by deception after he was seen on video footage cashing $4,618.97 worth of fraudulent checks from Dutch Gold Honey at 2220 Dutch Gold Drive at two different Fulton Bank locations on Sept. 8, police said. The checks were fraudulently made payable to Williams, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Thomas Chant, 33, of Mountville, was charged with forgery and theft by deception after he was seen on video footage cashing a $2,180.17 fraudulent check from Dutch Gold Honey at 2220 Dutch Gold Drive at a Fulton Bank location on Sept. 8, police said. The checks were fraudulently made payable to Chant, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 16-year-old boy, of Mount Joy, was charged with theft after he was seen on surveillance footage stealing a $2,500 Suzuki four-wheeler from the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of Broad Street sometime on Oct. 7, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Eighty-two various Kryptonite locks valued at a combined $1,337.50 were stolen from their packaging on a pallet wrapped in plastic at Quality Bicycle Products at 2501 Noll Drive sometime between Sept. 28 and Oct. 10, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified thief smashed the window of a vehicle in the 1400 block of Banner Drive, causing $800 in damage, and stole a purse and contents valued at $184.50 sometime between 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 8:57 a.m. on Oct. 12, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A woman was seen leaving a Dollar Tree at 165 Rohrerstown Road with a shopping cart full of items at 6:02 p.m. on Oct. 23, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A Toyota Corolla was stolen from a parking lot in the 100 block of Welsh Drive sometime between 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 24, police said. The car was found parked in the 600 block of Second Street in Lancaster city at 3:56 p.m. the same day, police said.

EATS HEMPFIELD TWP.: Mark Anthony Rodgers, 45, of Elkton, Maryland, and Janis Laughlin, 40, of Chesapeake, Maryland, were each charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft after they were seen stealing $1,160.66 worth of Similac baby formula from a Giant Food Store at 550 Centerville Road sometime on Oct. 25, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Infinity Love Rivera, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after pointing a loaded pistol at a woman’s chest during a fight in the 200 block of Bent Pine Court at 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 27, police said. Rivera told officers she brandished the gun after the woman attacked her from behind and grabbed her hair, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: Aryiana Rohjae Walls, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after knocking over bottles and throwing a lamp into a television, causing $415 in damage, in the 100 block of Dickens Drive at midnight the morning of Oct. 17, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Kevin S. Stauffer, 49, of Manheim, was charged with harassment after following a person in his car “for a considerable distance” while his high beams were activated in the 1800 block of Municipal Drive at 8:14 p.m. on Oct. 28, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Ashley N. Thorne, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal trespass after going to a residential property in the 1700 block of Judie Lane where she had previously been warned not to go at 3:48 p.m. on Oct. 4, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified man and woman stole $129.90 worth of frozen shrimp from a Giant Food Store at 1360 Columbia Avenue at 8:51 p.m. on Oct. 21, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A $7,500 BMW 525 was stolen from a CarMax at 1457 Manheim Pike sometime during the night of Oct. 21-22, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A wallet and contents were stolen from a vehicle parked at a Planet Fitness at 1319 Millersville Pike at 8:43 a.m. on Oct. 25, police said. Credit cards from the wallet were later used to make $447.47 in fraudulent purchases, police said. The entire incident was captured on the Planet Fitness surveillance footage, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A $250 Diamondback Outlook mountain bike was stolen from the backyard of a residence in the 900 block of East King Street sometime during the night of Oct. 26-27, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRASH

WARWICK TWP.: A vehicle drove off the road and into a creek near Newport and Brunnerville roads at 6:08 a.m. on Oct. 28, police said. The 37-year-old driver, of Lititz, suffered a minor hand injury and was charged with a summary traffic violation, police said.

FRAUD

WARWICK TWP.: Scammers claiming to be a lawyer and a representative of the FBI requested that a resident in the 200 block of Pleasant Hill Drive send them $3,000 at 10:58 a.m. on Oct. 28, police said. The residence stopped responding to the scammers and contacted law enforcement, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

ASSUALT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Elio Angel Aguila, 34, address unknown, was charged with simple assault and harassment after grabbing a woman and shoving her against a vehicle during an argument in Smucker’s Meats parking lot at 735 Pinkerton Road at 5:21 a.m. on Oct. 26, police said.

DUI

MARIETTA: Brianna Lyn Wilson, 28, address unknown, was charged with driving under the influence after she was seen losing control of her vehicle and driving up an embankment while attempting to turn at Beatty’s Tollgate Road and Route 441 sometime on Sept. 25, police said. Wilson then fled the scene on foot, police said.