Columbia Borough police

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: A vehicle in the 500 block of Locust Street was vandalized around 4 p.m. on March 16, police said. The vehicle, a vintage 1952 Chevy truck, was discovered with a missing gas cap, a bent windshield wiper, cuts to the covering on the bench seat and footprints inside the truck, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A cinder block was used to break a glass pane on a garage in the 100 block of Church Street, causing $200 in damage, sometime between 1:12 a.m. and 1:35 a.m. on March 14, police said. No items were stolen during the incident, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Lori Brill, 62, of Mountville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after crashing at Stony Battery Road near Marietta Avenue at 2:26 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to police.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Charles Kuzdro, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after a crashing in the first block of Good Drive on Feb. 18, according to police.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joshua David Flores, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and strangulation following a domestic violence incident in the 2600 block of Columbia Avenue at 11:39 p.m. on March 15, according to police.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Michael Larbi, 23, of Dover, Delaware, was charged with retail theft after taking a tray of five diamond rings worth $32,300 he was viewing at Veleska Jewelry at 2943 Columbia Avenue on Jan. 16, police said. Larbi had told employees at the store he was there to buy an engagement ring, then took the tray when it was brought out, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A metal trailer valued at $4,500 was stolen from a parking space at Wheatland Shopping Center in the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue sometime between 5 p.m. on March 3 and 9 a.m. on March 7, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Tuesday Latisha Davis, 39, of Leola, was charged with retail theft after she was seen stealing $177.42 worth of hair care products by concealing it in her purse at a Walmart store at 2034 Lincoln Highway East at 2:17 p.m. on March 9, police said.

Ephrata police

RESISTING ARREST

EPHRATA: Jeffrey C. Umble, 27, of Narvon, was charged with resisting arrest and false identification to law enforcement after fleeing from police and then struggling as officers attempted to arrest him in the first block of East Franklin Street at 1:38 p.m. on March 10, police said. Umble, who was wanted by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, insisted to police that they were arresting the wrong person, police said. Madison T. Zymnis, 25, was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution during the same incident, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DISTURBANCE

LITITZ: Two neighbors in the 100 block of South Broad Street began arguing after one of them alleged that the other one almost hit them with their vehicle around 10:30 a.m. on March 16, police said. Officers determined that no criminal activity took place, police said.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

LITITZ: Michael Anthony White, 29, of Lititz, was charged with receiving stolen property after he was seen driving a stolen motorcycle in the first block of South Broad Street at 5:33 p.m. on March 17, police said. The motorcycle had been reported stolen from Manheim Borough on March 10, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Alicia L. Forbes, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and harassment after throwing a 17-month-old baby across a room and then attacking a 14-year-old boy in the 200 block of Stone Mill Road at 7:17 p.m. on March 14, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Curtis A. Pietsch, 22, of Lititz, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, accidents involving damage to unattended property and a traffic violation after crashing at Millersville Road and Columbia Avenue at 5:19 a.m. on March 5, police said. Pietsch had a BAC of 0.127% at the time, police said.

FRAUD

MANOR TWP.: Richard Price, 39, of Port Deposit, Maryland, was charged with four felony counts and nine misdemeanor counts of access device fraud after defrauding more than $10,000 from a person, police said. The fraud was first reported on Nov. 11, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Michele R. Miller, 48, address unknown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child after crashing into a parked vehicle in the first block of East High Street around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, police said. Miller, who was drunk at the time, had a 6-year-old child in her vehicle who was not secured in a booster seat at the time of the crash, police said.