Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A $300 loaded handgun and change were stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Union Street sometime between 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 1, police said.

COLUMBIA: A Mongoose Mountain Bike valued around $175-200 was stolen from the first block of North 3rd Street at 4:48 p.m. on Nov. 3, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified vandal left pry marks and a scratch on a Leer truck cap in the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road, causing $900 in damage, sometime between midnight on Oct. 27 and 1:38 p.m. on Oct. 28, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Mary Jane Reed, 88, of Lancaster, was charged with theft and theft by deception after depositing $31,983.03 worth of funds from an estate she was managing as a paralegal into her personal account between November 2020 and July 2021, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Pieces of a truck including the battery, grill and headlamp configurations were removed from a vehicle parked at Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill Garden Center at 301 Rohrerstown Road sometime between 4 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 8:58 a.m. on Nov. 2, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LITITZ: The window of a car parked in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue was broken sometime between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 3, police said.

LITITZ: A vehicle driving through the 200 block of South Broad Street was struck with an air pellet or BB gun at 9:42 a.m. on Nov. 4, police said. The driver was not injured and the BB did not penetrate the inside of the vehicle, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Nicholas L. Kauffman, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after striking a stone wall in the 200 block of Ironstone Ridge Road at 2:03 p.m. on Oct. 23, police said. Kauffman, who had a BAC of 0.327%, went off the road and came to a rest over a large rock, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: David Huny, 36, of Washington Boro, was charged with harassment after slapping a woman in the face during a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Stehman Church Road at 5:34 p.m. on Oct. 29, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Ellen Kline, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after striking and scratching a man during a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Bender Mill Road at 2:54 a.m. on Oct. 31, police said.

STRANGULATION

MANOR TWP.: Nathanael J. Prichard, 18, of Millersville, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and a drug violation after breaking down a door in the first block of Burr Oak Road and groping a woman who refused his sexual advances at 11:49 p.m. on Oct. 26, police said. Prichard then chased the woman when she broke free of him, but grabbed her and threw her down and then squeezed her neck, police said.

TRESPASS

MANOR TWP.: Adam R. Miller, 32, of address unknown, was charged with defiant trespass after refusing to leave Manor Middle School at 2950 Charlestown Road after arguing with a Penn Manor school employee at 6:51 p.m. on Nov. 1, police said. Miller had previously been told to stay away from the school on Oct. 18, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Dennis Michael Comeau, 32, address unknown, was charged with defiant trespass after entering a residence in the 1800 block of Hemlock Road where he had previously been warned not to enter at 8:04 p.m. on Nov. 2, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

PENN TWP.: Tyler Deshon Haldeman, 25, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 100 block of Auction Road at 1:18 a.m. on Oct. 24, police said. Haldeman was believed to have been drunk at the time, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Adrian M. Gable, 28, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence, accidents involving death or personal injury and a traffic violation after crashing in the 900 block of Lititz Pike at 6:21 p.m. on Nov. 4, police said. Gable fled the scene but was found hiding elsewhere, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

THEFT

CAERNARVON TWP.: A $3,600 Hudson bandsaw was stolen from an address on Boot Jack Road sometime between 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 24, police said.

SALISBURY TWP.: A 51-year-old woman, of Gap, was charged with retail theft after stealing $700 in snacks and Monster energy drinks and $1,178.41 in cash from a Dollar General store at 5373 Lincoln Highway where she worked around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, police said.

SADSBURY TWP.: A $630 Stihl chainsaw was stolen from Dutch-Way Hardware at 107 Pine Creek Drive at 10:09 a.m. on Nov. 4, police said.