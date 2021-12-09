Columbia Borough police

BURGLARY

COLUMBIA: Kiarah Santiago, 22, of Columbia, was charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking after stealing $80,000 worth of items including three refrigerators, crab traps, a smoker and five chainsaws as well as numerous other items from a storage locker in the 300 block of North 2nd Street at 12:31 p.m. on Oct. 2, police said. Santiago was identified as one of the burglars, police said.

COLUMBIA: The door to a residence in the 400 block of Union Street was found damaged in an attempted burglary around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, police said. The door frame and lock sustained about $1,000 in damage but was not able to be taken down by the burglar, and a hammer head was found nearby, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: David W. Decker, 59, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after sending a harassing letter to a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street around 9:10 a.m. on Nov. 20, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Matthew Oliver Travitz, 34, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft after he was seen shoving 18 different items into his clothing at a store in the 600 block of Locust Street around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 28, police said. Travitz was found with the items in his pockets, sleeves and pant legs, police said.

COLUMBIA: A Giant bicycle was stolen from the first block of North Fourth Street sometime before 12:43 p.m. on Nov. 29, police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: The tires of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe were found slashed in the first block of North Eighth Street at 9:27 p.m. on Nov. 23, police said.

Manheim Borough police

ASSAULT

RAPHO TWP.: Stephanie Isabell Bardach, 19, of Rapho Township, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault after kicking, pinching, spitting on, biting and attempting to headbutt police officers, detectives and EMTs at a residence in the 100 block of Julia Lane between 1:35 p.m. and 3:21 p.m. on Nov. 29, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified woman stole a wallet from a purse at a Panera Bread at 2092 Fruitville Pike around noon Nov. 18 and then used credit cards to make $610.98 in fraudulent purchases at a nearby Target store at 1589 Fruitville Pike, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified man was seen stealing a combined $145.68 worth of Dove deodorant from a Weis Market store at 1204 Millersville Pike on four separate occasions between Nov. 22 and 30, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A backpack was stolen after an unidentified man smashed the window of a parked car in the 1300 block of Orchard Street and took it at 1:07 a.m. on Dec. 3, police said. The man was seen taking the backpack on nearby residential surveillance cameras, police said.

Manor Township police

TRESPASS

MANOR TWP.: Darrion Deleon, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal trespass after arguing with a person at a residence in the 700 block of Millersville Road at 3:56 p.m. on Nov. 3, police said. Deleon was not allowed to be at the residence due to him previously being arrested at the same address, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

CLAY TWP.: Michael Beauford Berry Jr., 23, address unknown, was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief after creating a disturbance in the first block of Sunflower Drive at 1:42 p.m. on Dec. 4, police said.

DUI

PEN TWP.: Stephanie Isabella Bardach, 19, of Manheim, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, accidents involving damage to unattended property and two summary traffic offenses after crashing into a guard rail on a bridge in the 2000 block of Mountain Road at 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 8, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

BURGLARY

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: An unidentified burglary attempted to enter a Locust Lane residence through the front and basement doors, causing a combined $4,500 in damage, sometime between midnight the morning of Dec. 1 and 2 a.m. on Dec. 2, police said.