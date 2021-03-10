East Earl Township police

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

EAST EARL TWP.: Brian K. Tinsley, 36, of New Castle, Delaware, was charged with criminal conspiracy after acting as the getaway driver during a retail theft from a local business at 11 a.m. on March 3, police said. The suspect who stole the merchandise is still unidentified, police said.

UNSWORN FALSIFICATION TO AUTHORITIES

EAST EARL TWP.: Jacob M. Plank, 25, of Coatesville, was charged on March 3 with unsworn falsification to authorities after he attempted to purchase a firearm at The Sportsman’s Shop at 1214 Main Street on June 11, police said. Plank made false written statements on a firearms transaction record which were discovered during the pre-purchase background check, police said.

Lancaster police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: A 9mm handgun, jewelry and $60 in cash were stolen from a residence in the 500 block of East Strawberry Street sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. on March 3, police said. The resident noticed the window open with the blinds torn off, police said.

ROBBERY

LANCASTER: An unidentified man entered a Sunoco at 777 New Holland Avenue at 9:50 p.m. on March 2 and produced a handgun, threatening a shoot someone if he did not give him money, police said. The man took the cash and left the store walking west toward a nearby parking lot, police said.

SHOTS FIRED

LANCASTER: Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Beaver Street at 11:06 p.m. on Feb. 24 and found a 9mm handgun and a casing on the sidewalk as well as a copper bullet fragment on top of a discarded piece of Styrofoam, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LANCASTER: An unknown man threatened to shoot a cashier at a business in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street after he was unable to collect his winnings from a scratch-off ticket due to a lack of money in the register at 7:54 p.m. on Feb. 13, police said.

LANCASTER: A 14-year-old boy was involved in a physical altercation with a teacher in the 600 block of Rockland Street, later stating that he wished he had killed the teacher at 1:31 p.m. on March 2, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: Randi M. Trantham, 27, of Denver, was charged with retail theft after she was seen taking two sweatshirts from a Boscov’s at 800 Park City Center and hiding them in her stroller, leaving the store without paying at 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, police said.

LANCASTER: A firearm was stolen from a residence in the first block of Conestoga Street sometime between Jan. 10 and Feb. 12, police said.

LANCASTER: A woman told authorities that a scooter she had ordered was mistakenly delivered to her old address in the first block of East Farnum Street sometime between 3 p.m. and 4:44 p.m. on Feb. 12, police said. The new resident told the woman they had not received the package, though the package was found empty at the location, police said.

LANCASTER: A man in the 300 block of New Holland Avenue told authorities his ex-girlfriend had made several fraudulent withdrawals using his unemployment card while he was away at 6:44 p.m. on Feb. 12, police said.

LANCASTER: A cell phone was stolen from a couch in a residence in the first block of Wise Avenue sometime between 9:10 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 19, police said.

LANCASTER: An unknown woman was seen attempting to leave a Home Depot at 1700 Fruitville Pike without paying for a Dewalt hammer drill at 2:31 p.m. on Feb. 27, police said. The woman fled into the parking lot after she was stopped, though the merchandise was recovered, police said.

LANCASTER: Two unidentified suspects entered a Books A Million in the 200 block of Park City Center and took six candles, a poster and two umbrellas at 2:40 p.m. on March 1, police said. The suspects also broke a candle to distract an employee while they concealed the items, police said.

LANCASTER: A backpack filled with socks was stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Filbert Street at 6 p.m. on March 6, police said.

Lititz Borough police

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: A resident in the 300 block of South Cedar Street discovered that someone had dumped a five-pound bag of ice melt over the carpet in the foyer of their apartment building sometime between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 8, police said. No other items were disturbed or reported missing from the foyer, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Joel Plaza Jr., 25, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen screaming profanities at other people in the 1600 block of Oregon Pike at 10:21 a.m. on March 8, police said.

FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Luis Miguel Rodriguez, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with false identification to law enforcement and possession of abutinaca after he was pulled over for driving erratically and for an equipment malfunction in the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue at 3:23 a.m. on Jan. 3, police said. Rodriguez provided a false name and date of birth when asked for identification, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Joan Antonio Solano-Martinez, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with false identification to law enforcement after providing a false name to an officer when she was pulled over for an equipment malfunction in the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue at 12:29 a.m. on March 5, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man grabbed the buttocks of a woman he did not know at a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike at 11:32 a.m. on March 8, police said. The man then fled the store on foot, police said.

PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS

MANHEIM TWP.: Jeffrey Allen Snyder, 60, of Lancaster, was charged with public drunkenness after he was found unconscious inside his vehicle at Golden Triangle Shopping at 1300 Lititz Pike at 10:46 p.m. on March 6, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Alenido Ferraras-Garo, 58, who is homeless, was charged with public drunkenness after he attempted to enter another person’s vehicle that was parked at a Turkey Hill at 936 Columbia Avenue at 8:31 p.m. on March 3, police said.

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Zianna L. Rosado, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with recklessly endangering another person after she showed an acquaintance a loaded firearm, accidentally firing it, at her residence in the 900 block of East King Street at 10:51 p.m. on Feb. 17, police said. The round went through Rosado’s hand before traveling through a bedroom wall and into the living room, where two children were about 10-15 feet away from where the bullet was lodged in the wall, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

HARASSMENT

WARWICK TWP.: Eden Tianna Crosby, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment by communications after she attempted to contact a person repeatedly by telephone and text messages between March 3-6 after she was told by authorities not to have contact, police said. Crosby also threatened to knock out the person’s teeth in a text message and voicemail, police said.