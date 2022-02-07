East Hempfield Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: The rear plastic window of a convertible vehicle in the first block of Colonial Crest Drive was slashed, causing $400 in damage, sometime between Jan. 28 and Feb. 2, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified vandal threw an object at a window in the 700 block of Scarsdale Circle, breaking the glass and causing $225 in damage, sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 29, police said.

ROBBERY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Paul William Reardon, 35, and Ellyn Christi Pawlowski, 34, both of Ephrata, were each charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft following an incident at a Lowes store at 25 Rohrerstown Road on Jan. 19, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 16-year-old boy, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft after he was seen taking multiple vape pens from a Sunoco A-Plus Mini Market store at 520 Centerville Road and then running away at 4:16 p.m. on Jan. 29, police said. Manor Township police found the boy shortly afterward in the 3100 block of Columbia Avenue, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A duffel bag filled with clothes and two prescription medications, all valued at a combined $410, were stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Swarr Run Road sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 30 and 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 31, police said.

Manheim Township police

FIREARMS VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Jason Matthew Slaugh, 47, who is homeless, was charged with two firearms violations after being found with a loaded gun while being arrested for outstanding warrants out of Cumberland County following an argument with a person in the 2300 block of Lititz Pike at 8:34 a.m. on Feb. 2, police said. Slaugh is not allowed to have a firearm due to prior criminal history, police said.

STALKING

LANCASTER TWP.: Cassandra Marie Walleigh, 26, of Lincoln University, was charged with stalking sending 210 text messages and 92 calls from 16 different phone numbers to a person in the 300 block of Elmshire Drive between Oct. 4 and Jan. 3, police said. Of the 16 phone numbers used, three of them showed Walleigh’s name on caller ID, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

CONOY TWP.: Emily Ann Winters, 28, address unknown, was charged with driving under the influence after striking two parked vehicles in the first block of North Second Street at 9:07 p.m. on Dec. 19, police said. Winters was drunk at the time, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

THEFT

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Richard A. Ramsey, 55, and Darlene M. Ramsey, 48, both of Elkton, Maryland, were each charged with retail theft after they were seen stealing $1,293.31 worth of Dewalt tools from a GR Mitchell store at 14 Beaver Valley Pike at 5:26 p.m. on Dec. 30, police said.