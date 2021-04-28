Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Marilyn Ann McNeil, 54, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after hitting the guard post of a pump at a Turkey Hill at 301 Linden Street at around 8:40 p.m. on April 5, police said. The crash caused the bumper of McNeil’s vehicle to get stuck and fall off, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: James Kovach, 31, of Terre Hill, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after walking into traffic in the 2000 block of North Reading Road at around 6:36 p.m. on April 15, police said. Kovach appeared “very sweaty and was very fidgety” when he told officers that someone tried to kill him at a nearby Turkey Hill and other statements that did not make sense, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Samantha Hand, 44, of Ephrata, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence and other traffic violations after crashing her vehicle in the 200 block of North Reamstown Road at 10:18 p.m. on March 26, police said. Hand, who had a BAC of .111%, was found not breathing in her vehicle, which was in the oncoming lane of travel, police said. Hand was transported to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Gabrielle Gingrich, 26, of Stevens, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence and multiple traffic offenses after crashing head-on into another vehicle in the 800 block of North Reading Road on March 27, police said. Witnesses said Gingrich, who had a BAC of .209%, drove about 100 mph into oncoming traffic before striking the vehicle, causing her car to overturn and slide about 50 yards on its roof, police said. The driver of the struck vehicle was extricated but only sustained minor injuries, police said.

East Hempfield police

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A $300 Smith & Wesson handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Colonial Crest Drive sometime between 3 p.m. on April 18 and 3 p.m. on April 20, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A $1,000 ASUS laptop was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the first block of Colonial Crest Drive sometime between 8 p.m. on April 19 and 7:45 a.m. on April 20, police said.

TRESPASS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Sidney Miller, 28, of Columbia, was charged with defiant criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after a disturbance at a Turkey Hill at 2171 Columbia Avenue on April 25, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Howard G. Shannon III, 53, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after striking a woman across her feet with a cane during a domestic disturbance on South Water Street at around 12:48 a.m. on April 27, police said. Shannon then told the woman he would “have her killed and thrown into the Delaware River,” police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Lori Polsky, 56, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after yelling and arguing with staff over a refund at Nailcessity at 2503 Lititz Pike at 12:30 p.m. on April 23, police said. Polsky knocked items off the store counter, causing $245 in damage, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Annette R. Day, 50, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing her vehicle at Fruitville Pike and Belwyck Boulevard at 9:38 p.m. on April 24, police said. Day was found with empty containers of alcoholic beverages, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Aga L. Thapaliya, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after continually calling a person in the 600 block of East Roseville Road and threatening to fight them at 5:11 p.m. on April 18, police said. Thapaliya had been warned by authorities to stop the unwanted contact, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED

PENN TWP.: A $71,000 2021 Chevrolet Suburban that was reported stolen from the Columbus Airport in Ohio was found unoccupied in a parking lot in the 900 block of Lancaster Road at 10:03 a.m. on April 26, police said.