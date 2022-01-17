East Earl Township police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Dwayne Edward Godshall, 53, of Ephrata, was charged with retail theft and a traffic violation after stealing a combined $399.98 from a township business on Nov. 3 and Dec. 15, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

BURGLARY

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified man attempted to use a stolen credit card at a Wawa store at 2132 Lincoln Highway East around 8 a.m. on Dec. 31, police said. The credit card had been stolen the previous night from a vehicle on Greenland Drive, and multiple cars in the area had also been broken into recently, police said.

Ephrata police

CRASH

EPHRATA: David Kinser, 49, of Lititz, was charged with driving with a suspended license and multiple other traffic violations after failing to stop for a stop sign and striking a police cruiser at Church Avenue and West Locust Street around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, police said. No one was injured in the crash, though both vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene, police said.

Lancaster city police

SHOTS FIRED

LANCASTER: Several shots were fired in the 400 block of Hillside Avenue at 12:26 a.m. on Jan. 15, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Derrick Brandon Heagy, 41, address unknown, was charged with simple assault and harassment after knocking a person’s cell phone to the ground, then hitting them in the face and pulling them by their hair in the 500 block of Somerset Road at 10:19 p.m. on Jan. 9, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Melissa Lynn Tritt, 41, address unknown, was charged with aggravated assault after elbowing an employee in the groin at New Horizons Counseling at 120 Foxshire Drive at 5:01 p.m. on Jan. 12, police said.

TRESPASSING

MANHEIM TWP.: Jack T. Kingsbury, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and public drunkenness after he was seen attempting to enter a private residence in the 1600 block of Butter Road at 1:34 a.m. on Jan. 9, police said. The homeowner heard Kingsbury banging on the downstairs door, and police found him on the front porch having caused a combined $5,000 in damage to a ceramic pot, the front door frame, a basketball net, a decorative lamp and multiple garage doors to the point where they were inoperable, police said.

New Holland police

ASSAULT

NEW HOLLAND: Sheldan C. Supplee, 25, of New Holland, was charged with simple assault and harassment after admitted to assaulting a person during a disturbance at Brimmer Avenue and East Main Street at 2:32 a.m. on Jan. 8, police said.

DUI

EARL TWP.: Andrey A. Fleyta, 40, of Ephrata, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic offense after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the side of a barn in the 900 block of Martindale Road at 1:34 p.m. on Jan. 7, police said. Fleyta had a BAC of 0.274% at the time, police said.