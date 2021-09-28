Columbia Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Anaya Lan Thomas-Alston, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after she was seen defecating on the side of a building in the 400 block of Union Street at 9:06 a.m. on Aug. 29, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A stainless steel propeller was stolen from a boat in the 300 block of North 2nd Street sometime before 12:26 p.m. on Sept. 23, police said. The victim told officers the same propeller had been vandalized by having a word etched into it about two days earlier, police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: An unknown vandal scratched or keyed a truck in the 500 block of Corn Avenue sometime between midnight and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, police said.

COLUMBIA: An unknown vandal tore a mailbox post out of the ground of a residence in the 1200 block of Ironville Pike and then threw it into the yard sometime between 8 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 11:27 a.m. on Sept. 24, police said. The resident told officers that this has happened several times before, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: Matthew A. Noel, 41, and Michelle M. Noel, 41, both of Christiana, were each charged with retail theft after failing to ring $315.87 worth of merchandise at a self-checkout at a Walmart at 890 East Main Street at 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 19, police said.

EPHRATA: Gabrielle M. Richardson, 27, of New Holland, was charged with retail theft after failing to pay for $308.42 worth of merchandise at a Walmart at 890 East Main Street at 9:22 a.m. on Sept. 23, police said.

Lititz Borough police

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

LITITZ: Brandi L. Jones, 27, of Reading, was charged with receiving stolen property and a summary traffic offense after she was seen driving 2004 Jeep Liberty that had been reported stolen in Berks County in the first block of South Broad Street around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, police said.

New Holland police

FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE

NEW HOLLAND: Joseph Leonard Hoffman, 30, of Reading, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and a summary traffic offense after failing to pull over his motorcycle during a traffic stop near West Main Street and George C. Delp Road at 2:41 p.m. on Sept. 20, police said. Officers attempted to pull Hoffman over for driving with a suspended driver’s license, police said.

STRANGULATION

NEW HOLLAND: Tyler James Ritchey, 21, of New Holland, was charged with strangulation and harassment after pushing a person and then choking them during an altercation at a residence in the 300 block of West Main Street at 9:24 p.m. on Sept. 19, police said. Ritchey also took the person’s phone and refused to give it back during the argument, police said.

THEFT

EARL TWP.: Natalie Blaine Cutugno, 38, of New Holland, was charged with theft of services after refusing to pay a cab fare and then walking into a restaurant in the 800 block of West Main Street after her payment was declined around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 20, police said. Cutugno refused to make any other attempts to pay for the cab fare, police said.

West Lampeter police

FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE

WEST LAMPTER TWP.: Francisco M. Herrera, 32, of Willow Street, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person and a drug offense after fleeing from officers who were attempting to pull him over for a traffic violation at Millport and Lampeter roads at 12:46 p.m. on Sept. 24, police said. Herrera initially avoided capture by fleeing west along Millport Road at a high speed, continuing onto South Duke Street and into Lancaster city, but was later arrested in the 300 block of Crestline Drive at 12:57 p.m., police said.