East Earl Township police

BURGLARY

EAST EARL TWP.: Randall Earl Krammes, 57, of Narvon, was charged with burglary, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment after entering a local residence uninvited and then assaulting and threatening a person inside just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 26, police said.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EAST EARL TWP.: David Andrew O’Neill, 38, of Morgantown, was charged with criminal trespass after entering a local business and remaining there even after having been warned against trespassing there around 8:35 p.m. on Dec. 20, police said.

STALKING

EAST EARL TWP.: Zachary Robert Gilbaugh, 38, of Honey Brook, was charged with stalking, criminal trespass, burglary, motor vehicle theft and violation a protection from abuse order for events that took place between Dec. 17 and Dec. 30, police said.

TRAFFIC VIOLATION

EAST EARL TWP.: Gary Walter Haight, 55, of Downington, was charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked after driving to the East Earl Township police station at 128 Toddy Drive in reference to an unrelated matter around 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 21, police said. Haight’s driver’s license was suspended at the time for a previous DUI, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

FALSE ALARM

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jatima A. Newman, 24, address unknown, was charged with reporting a false alarm to an agency of public safety after calling 911 and claiming that an 11-month-old child was trapped in her vehicle, which she was locked out of, in the 2900 block of Spooky Nook Road around 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 6, police said. Newman did not have a child locked in the car, but rather did not want to wait for a locksmith, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified woman used a stolen credit card to make more than $800 in purchases at a Target store at 2385 Covered Bridge Drive around 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 27, police said. The credit card had been stolen along with a purse from a Panera Bread restaurant at 2304 Covered Bridge Drive, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: Kyle R. Brackbill, 30, of Lititz, was charged with theft after stealing a trailer and a four-wheeler from a storage area in the 1000 block of South State Street in late December, police said. The four-wheeler and the frame of the trailer were later recovered in separate locations in Warwick Township, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Julia Denise Kulesa, 57, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault after biting a staff member on the hand at Lancaster General Hospital at 555 North Duke Street around 10 p.m. on Jan. 16, police said.

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER: Roberto Dorlean, 20, who is homeless, was charged with simple assault and strangulation after punching a woman about 10 times, biting her and strangling her, causing her to nearly lose consciousness, at her city residence at 4:27 a.m. on Jan. 17, police said. Officers found Dorlean being chased away from the residence by a neighbor who was waving a crutch at him, police said.

Manheim Township police

LOITERING AND PROWLING

LANCASTER TWP.: Robert Michael Wolpert, 49, of Lancaster, was charged with loitering and prowling at nighttime after attempting to break into a residence in the 100 block of Atkins Avenue at 5:34 a.m. on Jan. 13, police said. The resident was awoken by banging on their door, finding Wolpert outside, police said. Wolpert told the resident he was not trying to break in as he continued to try opening the door, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

STALKING

MOUNT JOY: Gustav Jose Schlegel, 60, of Mount Joy, was charged with stalking, harassment, defiant trespass and criminal mischief after placing duct tape across a woman’s borough residence, causing $175 in damage to the siding of her home, at 10:36 a.m. on Jan. 13, police said. Schlegel, who had been warned not to trespass on the property or have contact with the woman, told officers had placed the duct tape “for court purposes,” police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRASH

EAST PETERSBURG: A vehicle backed into a railing, striking it, and then drove forward into a legally parked vehicle in the parking lot of a post office in the 2000 block of Miller Road around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, police said. The vehicle then traveled across Miller Road and struck another legally parked vehicle, police said. The striking vehicle was totaled and was towed from the scene, while the driver, who was not charged, was evaluated by an ambulance, police said.

DISTURBANCE

PENN TWP.: Four boys, all 14, were seen throwing eggs onto the roof of a house and two cars in the 400 block of Wood Duck Drive at 9:56 p.m. on Jan. 14, police said. The boys, who told officers they began throwing the eggs because they were bored, were instructed to throw away the eggs and then clean the cars or else face charges, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

DUI

STRASBURG: Patrick Daniel Jenkins, 30, of New Holland, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after crashing in the 200 block of Miller Street on Jan. 1, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

THEFT

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Sheldon L. Lambert, 53, of Franklin, West Virginia; and Mary E. Poore, 50, of Sugar Grove, West Virginia; were each charged with retail theft after stealing $1,119 worth of tools from a GR Mitchell store at 14 Beaver Valley Pike around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 5, police said.