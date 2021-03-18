Columbia Borough police

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: A bullet hole was found in the window of Ironstrong Metal Fabrication in the 200 block of North 4th Street during the week of March 8, causing $500 in damage, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

THEFT

DENVER: Kaitlyn Jajko-Stewart, 27, and Christopher Globisch, 38, both of Denver, were charged with theft by deception after issuing fraudulent checks of $18,994.50 and $11,603, respectively, to UPS in July 2020, police said. Jajko-Stewart’s check was written on the account of her deceased grandparent, police said. Jajko-Stewart also attempted to write a $14,000 check to Globisch on a closed account.

East Hempfield police

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joseph Kelly Mahorney Jr., 27, of East Petersburg, was charged with two counts of theft and criminal mischief after taking a 2010 Honda CRV that was left with the engine running at a Wawa convenience store at 1990 Miller Road at 6:06 p.m. on March 15, police said. The vehicle was found minutes later in the 6000 block of Lincoln Court in East Petersburg with Mahorney sitting in the driver’s seat, police said. Mahorney fled the vehicle on foot, but was later found on the roof of his residence in the same block, having smashed the victim’s cell phone that was inside the vehicle, police said. Mahorney was also charged with burglary and three counts of theft after taking a 2011 KTM dirt bike, a 2003 Suzuki ATV and a 2017 Yamaha 110TTR from a garage in the 1900 block of State Road on March 10, police said. The ATV was later discovered at Mahorney’s residence during his arrest for the stolen vehicle, and surveillance footage from the garage showed a man who appeared to be Mahorney entering the garage, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LITITZ: An unknown person entered an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of South Broad Street and damaged a seat sometime between March 11 and March 15, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: George T. Hicks Jr., 29, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after he was seen screaming and smashing a glass door during an argument at a residence in the 500 block of Twinleaf Green at 7:41 p.m. on March 12, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person kicked a mailbox in the 400 block of Ruth Ridge Drive sometime during the night of March 12-13, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person dumped wet paint onto a vehicle parked on Roosevelt Boulevard sometime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 15, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Natanael M. Corcino, 26, and Angelina O. Velez-Crespo, 27, both of Lancaster, were charged with harassment after scratching and pushing each other at a residence in the 1600 block of Judie Lane at 8:09 p.m. on March 10, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Leroy George Brown Jr., 23; Diante Sherman Cannon, 21, both of Philadelphia, and Anthony Butler Jr., 30, of Millersville, were charged with retail theft after they were seen stealing $1,499.63 worth of merchandise from a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike at 5:07 p.m. on Feb. 28, police said. All three man were detained by store employees.

MANHEIM TWP.: A white gold diamond engagement ring, valued at $7,000, was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Woodfield Drive sometime between March 1 and March 15, police said.

Manor Township police

TRESPASSING

MANOR TWP.: Three juvenile boys, ages 17, 17 and 15, all of Lancaster, were charged with criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at nighttime and a curfew violation after they were found hiding in the common area of an apartment building in the 700 block of Millersville Road at 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 17, police said. Officers were initially dispatched to the area in response to a possible vehicle break-in in progress, police said. The boys, one of whom was wearing latex gloves, were found hiding behind vehicles, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

WEST EARL: Julia Ann Romberger, 26, of Elizabethtown, was charged with driving under the influence after striking a vehicle and fleeting the scene in the 4300 block of Oregon Pike at 3:28 p.m. on March 5, police said. Romberger then crashed again at Newport Road and Route 222 South shortly after, police said.