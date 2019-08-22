Columbia Borough police

DRUG, THEFT CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Christopher Barton Jr., 26, no address provided, was charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance after putting items into his pants at Dollar General, 960 Lancaster Ave., about 8 a.m. Aug. 21, police said. Barton told police that he took the items because he wanted to be arrested and was under the influence of drugs, police said.

East Earl Township police

RESISTING ARREST, LOITERING

EAST EARL TWP.: David L. Hanks, 62, of Drumore, was charged with resisting arrest, loitering and prowling and a traffic offense after he was found in the parking lot of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church 4833 Division Highway about 9:45 p.m. July 28 and became hostile with police and resisted arrest, police said.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

EAST PETERSBURG: Aric Breisch Palkow, 24, of the 5800 block of Lemon Street, was charged with harassment after he punched and slapped a person multiple times about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 20, police said.

FORGERY

MANHEIM TWP.: Marleeke T. Lear, 23, of Pottstown, was charged with two counts of felony forgery after he deposited money orders totaling $6,860 at S&T Bank, 1683 Oregon Pike, on July 25 and 26, then withdrew all the money from banks in the Philadelphia area between July 26-29, police said. Police ask anyone with information about Lear's whereabouts to call 717-569-6401.

Pequea Township police

DUI

PEQUEA TWP.: Cody Hart, 26, from Deerfield Drive, Pequea, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia after he hit a mailbox and speed limit sign before coming to rest several hundred feet down Sprecher Road about 6 p.m. July 29, police said. An officer said Hart confused and disoriented and saw a used hypodermic needle and multiple baggies of suspected heroin residue, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

PEQUEA TWP.: Donald J. Rineer, 30 of Juniata Court, Holtwood, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence and a traffic violation after he crossed from the southbound lane of Marticville Road and hit a vehicle in the northbound lane about 5:30 p.m. July 30, police said. No one was injured and Rineer admitted using heroin, police said.

PEQUEA TWP.: Jonathan Emel, 33, of South Duke Street, Millersville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop Aug. 17 in the 400 block of Long Lane, police said. Emel had been smoking marijuana before driving and showed signs of impairment, but refused a blood test, police said.

State police

ASSAULT

BRECKNOCK TWP.: James Puryear, 26, of Elizabethtown, was charged with assault after he assaulted another man at a family party on Reading Road on Aug. 10, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER: Marcus Kreider, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped him for a registration violation Aug. 14, police said.

PROVIDENCE TWP.: Deirdre Dow, 44, of Quarryville, was charged with driving under the influence after police were called for a welfare check on a motorist July 25, near Lancaster Pike north and Herrville Road, police said.