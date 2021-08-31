Columbia Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Joseph Wayne Welsh, 32, Billie Jo Powers, 46, Bruce R. Roberts, 57, Ferdinand Lugo, 37, Janeo Rodriguez, 38, and Naszier Rodriguez, 18, all of Columbia, were each charged with disorderly conduct after fighting in the 200 block of Lawrence Street at 5:53 p.m. on Aug. 23, police said.

Lancaster police

FLEEING AND ELUDING

LANCASTER: An unknown man on a dirt bike led officers on a brief chase after he was spotted driving without a registration plate in the 600 block of Union Street around 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 27, police said. Officers discontinued the chase after the dirt biker refused to pull over and drove “in a reckless fashion,” police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Brian Christopher Bair, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal mischief after entering a residence where he was not allowed in the 300 block of Waterford Court and striking a person in the face with an alcoholic beverage bottle, causing them injury, at 3:13 a.m. on Aug. 23, police said. Bair, who had originally refused to leave when he was ordered to do so, fled the residence and smashed the window of a vehicle sitting in the driveway, causing $300 in damage, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Brian K. Hughes, 46, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault after striking another person in the head during a domestic dispute at his residence on Ferree Circle sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 27, police said. The assault caused the person neurological complications which required hospitalization and surgery to avoid death, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Joshua Bryce Keller, 23, of Reading, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 300 block of Golf Drive at 12:23 a.m. on July 24, police said. Keller had a BAC of 0.112%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Jason David Stoy, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 100 block of Petersburg Road at 10:13 p.m. on July 24, police said. Stoy had a BAC of 0.081%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Rodney Bruce Horn, 55, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 400 block of Eden Road at 1:09 a.m. on Aug. 15, police said. Horn had a BAC of 0.154%, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Javier Soto-Soto, 58, of Reading, was charged with persons not to possess firearms, driving under the influence and driving with an open alcoholic beverage container after he was found with a handgun during a traffic stop at New Holland Avenue and Coyle Avenue at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, police said. Soto-Soto is not allowed to own a firearm due to prior felony convictions, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jesus Lemuel Garcia-Banrey, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and criminal mischief after grabbing another person by the hair and shoving them onto a bed and against a wall at his residence in the 900 block of Louise Avenue at 7:51 p.m. on Aug. 25, police said. Garcia-Banrey fled before officers arrived, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man and woman started a fight with a customer inside a Waffle House at 1021 Dillerville Road at 2:51 a.m. on Aug. 29, police said. The customer was struck in the face during the fight, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Luz I. Greo, 52, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of retail theft after she was seen stealing $300.59 worth of merchandise from a Weis Markets at 1204 Millersville Pike by switching price tags on June 5 and June 13, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole a $500 mailbox from the front of a residence in the 800 block of Bent Creek Drive on Aug. 27, police said.

Manor Township police

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Sekou Johnson, 29, of Manor Township, was charged with harassment after grabbing and pushing a woman down on a couch at a residence in the 1900 block of Ursinus Avenue at 12:05 a.m. on Aug. 2, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Edward Allison, 57, of Manor Township, was charged with harassment after grabbing a woman around the shoulders during an argument in the 900 block of Walnut Hill Road at 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 28, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

MOUNT JOY: Liz N. Cruz Molina, 18, of Columbia, was charged with access device fraud at 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 17 after using the bank card of a resident of the second block of Mount Joy Street to purchase season passes to an amusement park without their permission, police said.

ANIMAL NEGLECT

MOUNT JOY: Melanie A. Garcia, 41, of Mount Joy, was charged with two counts of animal neglect after leaving her dog tied up outside in extreme heat without access to shelter or water at 10:46 a.m. on Aug. 25, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOUNT JOY: Jarrod C. Boring, 37, of Mount Joy, was charged with disorderly conduct after yelling at others in the 400 block of West Main Street after being told by officers to stop arguing at 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 23, police said.

HARASSMENT

MOUNT JOY: Heather J. Boring, 28, and Kayla M. Hollow, 33, both of Mount Joy, were each charged with harassment after an argument that resulting in them shoving one another in the 400 block of West Main Street at 6:12 p.m. on Aug. 23, police said.

New Holland police

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

NEW HOLLAND: Jeremias Enrique Plaza-Lopez, 20, of New Holland, was charged with false imprisonment, harassment and criminal mischief after pushing a woman in the head and holding her arms, then throwing her phone against the wall when she attempted to call someone to pick her up, causing it to break and leaving a hole in the wall, at a residence in the 500 block of West Broad Street at 12:02 a.m. on Aug. 16, police said. Plaza-Lopez turned off the lights and closed the bedroom door, trapping the woman inside, when officers arrived, police said. Officers entered the apartment after the woman yelled for help, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

EAST PETERSBURG: Zachary Curtis Walter, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after striking a woman in the face during an argument, causing facial injuries, in the 6100 block of Main Street at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 30, police said.

Quarryville Borough police

FLEEING TO ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE

QUARRYVILLE: Zachary Van Poole, 21, of Quarryville, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and various additional traffic offenses after he was seen speeding in a 25 mph zone in the first block of East State Street at 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 28, police said. Poole led police on a chase which at one point was discontinued due to traffic and pedestrians in the area, though his vehicle was eventually disabled in the 300 block of West Fourth Street, police said.