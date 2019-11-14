Columbia Borough police

FRAUD

COLUMBIA: Michael Blake, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with home improvement fraud after being paid a $500 deposit to install flooring but failing to do the work or return the money, police a said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Debra A. Hevener, 61, was charged with driving under the influence and a motor vehicle violation after being stopped about 3 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 2200 block of North Reading Road, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.21%, police said.

Ephrata police

BURGLARY, STRANGULATION

EPHRATA TWP.: Gregory A. Fleming II, 25, of Denver, was charged with burglary, strangulation and simple assault after he pushed his way into a person's home then hit, choked and kicked them Oct. 23 in the 100 block of Meadow Valley Road.

Manor Township police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANOR TWP.: Flavia Plank, 33, of the 200 block of Longwood Court, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication after she struggled with police and yelled profanities while being put into cruiser Oct. 19 at her home, police said.

Northern Regional Lancaster County police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

WARWICK TWP.: Ryan David Benjamin, 42, of Columbia, was charged with criminal mischief after scratching a vehicle in August, which caused more than $2,000 damage, police said.

DUI

PENN TWP.: Jeffrey Scott Smith, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with driving under the influence, speeding and following too closely after a traffic stop Sept. 29 on Route 322, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.196% and drugs were present, police said.

Pequea Township Police

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PEQUEA TWP.: David McLoughlin, 45 of the 2000 block of New Danville Pike, was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after he exposed himself and urinated in front of two juveniles outside his home on Oct. 27, police said.

VANDALISM

PEQUEA TWP.: Multiple vehicle windows were shot, apparently with a BB gun, overnight Nov. 5-6 on Millwood, Shultz, West Penn Grant, Church and Indian Hill roads, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact township police via dispatch at 717-664-1180.

West Hempfield Township police

DUI

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Holly A. Goldsborough, 48, of Marietta, was charged was charged with driving under the influence, having an open beer and a motor vehicle violation after a crash Oct. 17 in the first block of South 18th Street, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.126%, police said.