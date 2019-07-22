Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Tiffani J. Egleston, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after punching a person several times in the chest July 9 in the 100 block of North Prince Street, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER: Amy Jo Blodgett, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and public drunkenness July 13 in the 1800 block of Hempstead Road, police said.

SHOT FIRED/DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER: John James, 21; Tatiana Cuiman, 19; Felix Travino II, 20; Marquis Wise, 19; Stephan Battle, 20; Chastity Cuiman, 20; and Zaire Brown, 20, were all charged with disorderly conduct after a fight July 14 in the 500 block of West King Street in which at least one shot was fired, police said. Brown fit the description of the shooter and while one shell casing was found on West King, no gun was found, police said. Brown was being held at Lancaster County Prison on an unrelated warrant, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LANCASTER: Emmanuel Lopez-Rodriguez, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment after threatening a person July 12 in the 600 block of East King Street, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: A camera case containing a wallet, ear buds, license and personal information was reported stolen July 12 from the 300 block of East King Street, police said.

LANCASTER: A bicycle and cellphone were reported stolen July 12 from a front porch in the 300 block of East Clay Street, police said. The bike lock had been cut, police said.

LANCASTER: A bicycle was reported stolen July 11-12 from a front porch in the 100 block of East New Street, police said. The bike lock had been cut, police said.

LANCASTER: A bicycle was reported stolen July 15 in the 400 block of South Duke Street, police said.

VEHICLE THEFT

LANCASTER: A blue 1997 Toyota Corolla was reported stolen between July 8-9 from the 700 block of Bay Street, police said.

LANCASTER: A white 2019 Toyota Camry was reported stolen between July 8-9 from the 600 block of Fairview Avenue, police said.

LANCASTER: A silver 1998 Honda Civic was reported stolen between July 12-15 from the 500 block of South Prince Street, police said.

LANCASTER: An orange Suzuki SX4 was reported stolen between July 15-16 from the 100 block of Coral Street, police said.

Lititz Borough police

FLEEING, DRUG CHARGE

LITITZ: Nathan James Weeple, 31, of Elizabethtown, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, marijuana possession, driving under suspension and careless driving after fleeing on foot from a traffic stop July 7 in the 100 block of South Cedar Street, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Haci E. Ozdemir, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and driving under the influence after he resisted arrest and assaulted two police officers during a traffic stop about 1 a.m. July 20 at Millport Road and Resch Lane, police said. The officers escaped serious injury, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

ASSAULT

PROVIDENCE TWP.: Devon Mylin, 26, of Quarryville, was charged with aggravated and simple assault and harassment after a fight July 5 in the 100 block of Groffdale Road, police said.

THEFT

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Zackary James Smith, 20, and David Alan McCullough, 43, both of Providence Township, were charged with retail theft after Smith and McCullough, who is Smith's stepfather, stole four cartons of cigarettes valued at $330 July 20 from Turkey Hill, 1010 Lancaster Pike, where Smith worked, police said.