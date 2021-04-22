Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Caitlin Sara Thompson, 28, of Marietta, was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic violation after crashing into a truck in the 400 block of Linden Street at 1:44 p.m. on April 11, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: James B. Kovach, 31, of Terre Hill, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after he was seen walking in and out of traffic while mumbling incoherently in the 2000 block of North Reading Road at 6:43 p.m. on April 15, police said.

East Hempfield police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown vandal keyed a car parked in a lot in the 800 block of Estelle Drive sometime between 6 a.m. on April 12 and 7 a.m. on April 13, causing $800 in damage, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Lovely Jorge-Colon, 27, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, two drug charges and multiple summary traffic violations after crashing on Route 30 eastbound near Centerville Road on March 11, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kenny Cruz-Miranda, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after stealing a generator and welding helmet valued at $883.98 from a Lowes at 25 Rohrerstown Road on March 30, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A $949 iPhone was taken from the break room of Sensible Portions at 129 South Tree Drive and later found in the warehouse with a broken screen on April 13, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Roberta Ayers, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by deception after stealing $562.92 of merchandise at a Turkey Hill at 23 Centerville Road where she was employed by scanning items and then voiding the transactions between Dec. 20 and Feb. 20, police said.

Manor Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANOR TWP.: Shah Aniar, 62, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after punching a vehicle and yelling obscenities after a disagreement over whose turn it was to enter a Dunkin’ drive-through at 1906 Columbia Avenue on April 18, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Josue Diaz, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after grabbing a woman by the wrists and taking her Apple Watch during an argument in the 200 block of Harvard Avenue at 10:26 p.m. on April 18, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A $21,000 2018 Honda Accord that had previously been reported stolen to the New York City Police Department was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 9:11 a.m. on April 16, police said.

PENN TWP.: A $9,000 2015 Ford Fusion that had previously been reported stolen to the Easton Police Department was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 10:26 a.m. on April 20, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

STRANGULATION

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Desi Antwaun Elliot, 37, whose address is unknown, was charged with strangulation after strangling a woman to the point where she nearly passed out while parked in a car at the Blue Note Motel at 1210 River Road at 12:30 a.m. on April 21, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

WEST EARL TWP.: Alexander Matesig, 23, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle in the 4200 block of Oregon Pike at 4:42 p.m. on April 16, police said. Matesig was unable to complete field sobriety tests and was transported to a local hospital where he consented to a blood draw, police said.