East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unknown woman entered a Famous Footwear store at Tanger Outlets at 311 Stanley K. Tanger Drive and stole a pair of Birkenstock sandals at 11:09 p.m. on Sept. 14, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unknown man entered a Tommy Hilfiger store at Tanger Outlets at 311 Stanley K. Tanger Drive and left with a large bag concealing more than $1,100 in merchandise without paying around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A vehicle struck the mirror of an oncoming vehicle in the first block of South Cedar Street, then struck another vehicle as it pulled into a nearby parking lot at 2:48 p.m. on Sept. 9, police said. No injuries were reported in either crash.

DUI

LITITZ: Tracy Mae Wolfe, 51, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue around 9:50 p.m. on July 25, police said. A blood test determined Wolfe was under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the crash, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

DUI

MOUNT JOY: Jaiden M. Sanchez, 22, of Mount Joy, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two traffic violations after crashing into an unoccupied car in the 700 block of West Main Street and then fleeing on foot around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 12, police said. Sanchez later returned to the scene where she admitted to having consumed alcohol while driving, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A $14,250 2017 Hyundai Elentra which had been reported stolen by Philadelphia city police was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15, police said.

PENN TWP.: A $16,750 2020 Hyundai Elentra which had been reported stolen by Philadelphia city police was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 12:07 p.m. a.m. on Sept. 16, police said.

VANDALISM

WARWICK TWP.: An unknown vandal ripped a toilet paper dispenser off of a wall and stuffed clothes inside a toilet inside a restroom at Lion’s Park at 20 Twin Brook Road sometime before Sept. 13, police said. Vandals again ripped a toilet paper dispenser off of a wall and a soap dispenser off of a wall, breaking the soap dispenser and spreading soap and water over the restroom, sometime before Sept. 17, police said.