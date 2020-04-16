Columbia Borough police
HARASSMENT
COLUMBIA: Anthony Andreas Bland, 27, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after an incident at 8:26 p.m. April 8 in the 100 block of North 7th Street, police said.
East Hempfield police
THEFT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Catalytic converters 2004 Honda CRV and a 2009 Toyota Prius were stolen between 6 p.m. April 6 and 3 p.m. April 7 from Kingdom Autohaus, 65 Church Street, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 3D Crossbow target and part of a deer target were stolen and another deer target was vandalized between 4 p.m. March 31 and 4 p.m. April 1 at East Petersburg Sportsman Club, 2897 Graystone Road, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Tyrell Keaton Davis, 22, of Prospect Park, was charged March 27 with theft by extortion after he solicited nude photos from a person and then threatened to post them on the internet if the person did not give him money on August 30, 2019, police said.
HARASSMENT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Bobby Jamal White, 31, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after a domestic disturbance April 5 at the Travelodge Motel, 2101 Columbia Avenue, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Chynna McComsey, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after a domestic incident April 5 in the 1500 block of Swarr Run Road, police said.
BURGLARY
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Elizabeth Dejesus, 44, of Harrisburg, was charged with burglary, simple assault, terroristic threats and criminal mischief after a domestic incident March 31 in the 2900 block of Spooky Nook Road, police said.
East Lampeter Township police
FLEEING, ELUDING POLICE
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Justin Stark, 28, of Leola, was charged with fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privilege is suspended and summary traffic violations after he fled from police on April 10 at 9 a.m., police said. Stark drove approximately four miles before eventually pulling over in the Sharp Shopper parking lot, police said. Stark had two injuries from jumping from a second story window in hopes to avoid police, police said. He was wanted on several warrants.
Ephrata police
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EPHRATA TWP.: Jay A. Brubaker, 35, of Ephrata, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief after he entered another man’s cars, barn and attempted to enter the man’s home around 10:18 a.m. March 30 in the 800 block of West Main Street, police said.
Lititz Borough police
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
LITITZ: Steven Hess, 60, of Lititz, was charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass and public drunkenness for refusing to leave a residence after a dispute over cigarettes on March 20, at 4 p.m., police said. Hess finally left and then went to another residence on South Spruce Street where he broke a window, police said.
Manheim Township police
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT
MANHEIM TWP.: Dominique Joseph Plowden, 36, of Columbia, was charged with criminal mischief and harassment after grabbing a woman’s neck and pushing her around in the 400 block of Candlewyck Road on April 14 at 9:05 p.m., police said. Plowden then took the woman’s cell phone and broke it on a storm door, causing $850.00 in damage, police said.