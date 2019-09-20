Columbia Borough police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Donald E. Forsythe, 33, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after an incident Sept. 8 in 400 block of Chestnut Street, police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: A resident of the 100 block of South Fourth Street reported on Aug. 10 that someone threw a large piece of concrete through her living room window, police said.

COLUMBIA: A person reported that someone threw a six-inch piece of concrete at their 2006 Ford Fusion, damaging the hood and front corner panel, between about 12:01 and 7 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Union Street, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Richard Bosch, 73, of West Lawn, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic violation after he was stopped Aug. 9 in the 1600 block of North Reading Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.16%, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: Sakeena N. Keith, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after she jumped on a video game console during a fight about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Judie Lane, police said. Loss estimated at $400.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Colleen T. Tingley, 26, of Honey Brook, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped her for erratic driving about 2:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block New Holland Pike, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.119%, police said.