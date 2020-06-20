Columbia Borough police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

COLUMBIA BOROUGH: Kevin Lee Gable Jr., 23, of Columbia, was charged after a June 16 incident in the 400 block of Avenue K, police said.

TRESPASSING

COLUMBIA BOROUGH: A resident of the 200 block of South Fifth Street reported about 6:07 p.m. June 14 that two men used a gate to enter his fenced yard and then pounded on his back screen door while holding a large stick. Anyone with information about the men is asked to call police at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP: Chester M Sweigart, 57, of Stevens, was charged with DUI, driving under suspension and careless driving after his vehicle hit a parked car and house in the first block of East Church Street on June 1, police said. They reported he was taken to a hospital and found to have a blood alcohol content of .21% at the time of the test, and also tested positive for benzodiazepine, cocaine and opiates. No one in the home was injured, according to police.

Ephrata police

VANDALISM

EPHRATA BOROUGH: A split rail fence on the Ephrata Rail Trail that the borough owns was vandalized overnight June 9 into June 10, police said, asking anyone with information to call them at 717-738-9200, extension 272.

Manor Township police

DUI

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MANOR TOWNSHIP: Alicia M. Torres, 31, who has no fixed address, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and one each of possessing drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, harassment and suspended registration after a domestic disturbance at a man's home in the 100 block of Townhouse Lane on May 29, police said. They reported that a chemical breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .139% and the vehicle she was found in was missing a front bumper, had three flat tires and was a suspect in several crashes that are still being investigated.

MANOR TOWNSHIP: Christopher Dynell Irvin, 53, of Meadowcroft Drive, Lancaster, PA was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and without required headlights on June 6 in the 2600 block of Charlestown Road after an officer saw him drive onto the grass, police said.

New Holland police

DRUG CHARGES

EARL TOWNSHIP: Heidi Coots, 42, of New Holland, was charged with possessing a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana after a vehicle in which she was a passenger was stopped for a license plate problem June 17 in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue, police said.

DUI

EARL TOWNSHIP: Jessica Marie Remp, 38, of Shillington, was charged with four counts of DUI and one each of possessing a controlled substance and marijuana after a May 22 traffic stop on North Shirk Road, police said. They reported that her vehicle didn't stop at a stop sign; she failed field sobriety tests; they located marijuana, THC oil vape cartridges and several prescription narcotic pills; and tests later showed she had several of those drugs in her system at the time of the stop.

Related articles