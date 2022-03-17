Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Aicia Ellen Nadolny, 33, of Columbia, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing $7,794.50 worth of online lottery tickets while employed at a business in the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue at 10:37 a.m. on Nov. 11, police said. Nadolny then cashed the winning tickets at the same business, police said.

Manheim Township police

STALKING

MANHEIM TWP.: Derek C. Plank Jr., 24, who is homeless, was charged with three counts of stalking after driving around and continuously honking his horn outside a property in the first block of Village Drive where he was not permitted to be at 10:57 a.m. on Feb. 26, police said. Plank was charged with an additional count of stalking after sending multiple text messages to the resident of the same address and returning to their property, violating a no-contact bail condition, at 8:22 p.m. on March 4, police said.

Manor Township police

INDECENT ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Ventura Toj Martinez, 27, whose last known address was in Guatemala, was charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault after groping a child in the 100 block of Nursery Lane sometime between 2 p.m. and 3:37 p.m. on Jan 8, police said. Martinez had offered the child a diamond ring in exchange for a hug, then groped the child, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: William C. Stone Jr., 51, of Gordonville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after crashing with another vehicle at Redwell and Peters roads at 5:20 p.m. on March 8, police said. Stone, who had multiple empty beer cans inside his truck, had a BAC of 0.12% at the time of the crash, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

BURGLARY

EAST PETERSBURG: An would-be burglar attempted to enter the front door of the East Petersburg Borough Water Plant at 5181 Main Street sometime before 3:04 p.m. on March 14, police said. Pry marks and scrapes appearing to have come from a metal object were found on the front door of the building, police said.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

WARWICK TWP.: A 2009 Chevrolet Sivlerado pickup truck which had previously been reported stolen was recovered in the 100 block of Chukar Court at 4:34 a.m. on March 15, police said. Investigators believe the vehicle is related to a series of thefts in the area at the same time, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence on Cardinal Road at 6:57 a.m. on March 15, police said. The vehicle, a 2015 Ford Fusion, was stolen overnight or early in the morning, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Numerous unlocked vehicles were broken into, resulting in the thefts of several items, in and around the 100 block of Chukar Court sometime before 8 a.m. on March 15, police said. At least one handgun was stolen from an unlocked GMC Sierra, and a vehicle was also ransacked nearby in the 300 block of Cardinal Road, police said.

VANDALISM

WARWICK TWP.: A fence post was ripped from a fence, causing more than $500 in damage, at a residence in the first block of Kurtz Drive at 9:18 a.m. on March 14, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

BURGLARY

FULTON TWP.: An unidentified burglar broke the glass window of a door of a residence in the 1900 block of Lancaster Pike and then tore apart baseboard heaters throughout the house and stole $50 in copper piping from a bathroom sometime before 11 a.m. on Feb. 17, police said.

PROVIDENCE TWP.: A would-be burglar attempted to force their way through the front door of a residence on Lancaster Pike, causing $150 in damage to the door and lock, at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 18, police said.

CRASH

ELIZABETH TWP.: Two 23-year-old male motorcyclists, of Lititz and Manheim, collided with one another in the parking lot of a gas station in the 500 block of Furnace Hills Pike after one of them unexpectedly accelerated out of control toward a fuel pump at 2:01 p.m. on March 11, police said. Both motorcyclists were transported to Lancaster General Hospital, though only the Lititz man was believed to have suffered a serious injury, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

QUARRYVILLE: A stop sign with pole was thrown at the door of a residence in the 100 block of Groffdale Drive, damaging the door, sometime between 11:57 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 12:52 a.m. on Feb. 26, police said. An unidentified vandal knocked on the door and then threw the entire stop sign, police said.

EDEN TWP.: Large rocks were thrown at the door and windows of a residence on Hess Road, causing a combined $400 in damage, around 2:30 a.m. on March 6, police said.

THEFT

FULTON TWP.: A resident in the 100 block of Keys Road was scammed out of $700 after purchasing a hood for a classic car on Facebook and then never receiving the item at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

THEFT

STRASBURG: A political sign was stolen from the first block of West Main Street at 8:50 a.m. on March 5, police said.