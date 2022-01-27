Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Scott Frederick Meisinger Sr., 59, of Washington Boro, was charged with harassment after sending unwanted text messages to a person in the 200 block of South 4th Street at 9:28 a.m. on Jan. 13, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A red 2011 Ford Fusion was stolen from a residence in the 600 block of Cherry Street at 9:46 p.m. on Jan. 17, police said. The owner of the stolen vehicle said he had left his keys in the car as he went into the house for about 45 seconds, emerging to find someone fleeing in the vehicle heading west on Cherry Street, police said.

TRESPASSING

COLUMBIA: Damion Joseph Getz, 21, of Columbia, was charged with trespassing after entering a property in the 400 block of Locust Street at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 17, police said.

COLUMBIA: Stephen K. Carter, 28, of Philadelphia, was charged with criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief after he was found in the 200 block of South 8th Street around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 21, police said.

East Earl Township police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Travis Lee Hoffman, 32, of Mohnton, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing a leaf vacuum from a person’s yard along Overlys Grove Road sometime between Oct. 1 and 15, police said.

Lancaster city police

ROBBERY

LANCASTER: An unidentified man entered Abreus Corner Store at 402 South Ann Street and pulled out a gun and demanded cash at 6:53 p.m. on Jan. 5, police said. The man then fled with an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Troy G. Walton, 58, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into several items along the 200 block of Landis Valley Road around 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 15, police said. Walton had a BAC of 0.202% at the time of the crash, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

LITITZ: Heather Nicole Barr, 38, of Ephrata, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property after a loaded handgun was found on the center console of her unoccupied vehicle parked in at Warwick High School at 301 West Orange Street at 11:46 p.m. on Jan. 21, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: A planter containing an arrangement of greens, berries and osage oranges wrapped in battery-powered lighting was stolen from the front porch of a residence in the 100 block of South Spruce Street sometime during the night of Jan. 22-23, police said.

VANDALISM

LITITZ: Maple syrup was poured onto the windshield and hood of a vehicle parked in the first block of North Spruce Street sometime between Jan. 20 and 21, police said.

Manheim Township police

STALKING

LANCASTER TWP.: Randall James Harnish, 38, of Quarryville, was charged with stalking and attempted burglary after calling and texting a person multiple times before showing up at their home in the 200 block of South School Lane at 10:26 p.m. on Jan. 21, police said. Harnish attempted to unlock the home’s door by reaching through a broken glass pane to undo the chain, but fled after seeing the person inside, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

HARASSMENT

PENN TWP.: Angel Marie Rodman, 30, address unknown, was charged with harassment after attacking another person in the 1700 block of Lebanon Road around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 21, police said.

STRANGULATION

CLAY TWP.: Scott Charles Winter, 40, of Ephrata, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Countryside Drive at 11:11 p.m. on Jan. 21, police said.

Northwest Regional police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

WEST DONEGAL TWP.: Ryan Clarke Baum, 39, of West Donegal Township, was charged with four counts of terroristic threats after throwing things at a woman and threatening to shoot her at a residence in the first block of Garilee Lane at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, police said. Baum, who had been drinking vodka, was found with a loaded pistol and rifle, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

STRANGULATION

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: William Weaver, 39, of Holtwood, was charged with strangulation after knocking a woman to the ground and choking her during a domestic dispute in the first block of Four Pines Road around 10 p.m. on Jan. 21, police said. Weaver threatened to beat the woman, then took her car keys and cell phone and fled the residence in her vehicle, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Donna Marie Coble, 57, address unknown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after crashing ton to snow, disabling her vehicle, in the 800 block of Anderson Ferry Road at 7:39 p.m. on Jan. 7, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

ROBBERY

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified man entered a Weis Market grocery store at 2600 Willow Street Pike and attempted to rob the pharmacy, telling employees he was armed with a gun, at 11:18 a.m. on Jan. 16, police said. The man fled the store after the robbery was unsuccessful, last seen running south behind Kendig Square near Route 272 South, police said.