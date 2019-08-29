East Hempfield Township police

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Nauvoo Flory, 49, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of endangering welfare of children and multiple traffic offenses after a crash Aug. 15 on Route 30 west near Centerville Road, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Multiple males were seen hitting an abandoned vehicle Aug. 13 on Route 30 east near Running Pump Road, causing extensive damage, police said.

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kenny Beltran-Caban, 51, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after police were called to a domestic disturbance in the first block of Duo Drive on Aug. 23 at 1:25 a.m., police said. Beltran-Caban was taken to Lancaster County Prison.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Michael Gant, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft, false identification to law enforcement and possessing drug paraphernalia after stole about $320 worth of clothes from B&B Yamaha Sales and Service, 343 Champ Blvd., on Aug. 22, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Richard G. J. Bosch, 73, of West Lawn, was charged with driving under the influence after police observed him driving erratically on North Reading Road on Aug. 9, police said. Bosch's blood alcohol content was 0.164%, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Edmond Lee Dobson, 53, of Akron, was charged with driving under the influence on Aug. 7 after he rear-ended a vehicle that was slowing for a traffic light on North Reading Road, police said. Dobson's blood alcohol content was 0.170%, police said.

HARASSMENT

DENVER: James Adams, 70, was charged with harassment after Adams followed a 20-year-old Turkey Hill employee around the store while making sexual advances Aug. 24, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Felix Torres-Ortiz, 53, of the 300 block of South Prince Street, was charged with simple assault after he punched his neighbor in the face in a dispute over property lines about 9 a.m. Aug. 21, police said.

ROBBERY

LANCASTER: A man with a gun demanded money from the cash register at Blessing Food Store, 24 West Clay St., about 11 a.m. Aug. 19, then fled, police said. The robber was described as a black male wearing a yellow construction hat, fluorescent work vest, dark long sleeve shirt, light pants, dark mask covering most of his face and dark gloves.

Manheim Township police

DUI, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LANCASTER TWP.: Buzz Lamar Halterman, 33, of Marietta, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving without a license and related charges after he crashed into a tree about 8:40 p.m. Aug. 8 on Marietta Avenue at Wilson Drive, police said. He was unconscious and pinned behind the steering wheel and was given Narcan after police suspected he was under the influence of heroin. A hypodermic needle was found on the driver's seat and Halterman admitted to using heroin just before crashing, police said. Blood tests revealed amphetamine, methamphetamine, morphine, monoacetylmorphine, fentanyl, and norfentanyl, police said.

STALKING, FALSE REPORTS

MANHEIM TWP.: Adam Corey Emerick, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with stalking and making false reports after he called police to his ex-girlfriend's residence to take a bogus theft report to harass her about 9 a.m. Aug. 16, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

FLEEING POLICE

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Brandon Fullmer, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police and agricultural vandalism after driving through a cornfield on Bridge Road on July 8 at 8:25 p.m., police said.