Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: British A. Robinson, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after intentionally smashing the window of a vehicle that was not his in the 900 block of East Orange Street at 4:07 p.m. on Sept. 26, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Mark E. McQuaid, 44, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after throwing a landscaping lantern at another person during a domestic dispute at his residence on Greythorne Road, causing a disturbance and alarming others, at 6:09 p.m. Sept. 26, police said. McQuaid showed multiple signs of being intoxicated and became aggressive with officers, causing a tumultuous scene, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Brock A. Rivera, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after striking and shoving another person during a dispute at Columbia and North President avenues at 8:28 p.m. on Sept. 24, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified thief stole a bottle of Ciroc vodka from a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 1234 Millersville Pike at 10:38 a.m. on Sept. 29, police said.

VANDALISM

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified vandal scaled the fence of the Manheim Township High School football stadium at 100 Blue Streak Boulevard and damaged two surveillance cameras valued at a combined $2,500 around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, police said.

Manor Township police

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Kyle Dearolf, 35, of York, was charged with harassment after striking a woman in the head and then shoving her out of his truck during a domestic dispute in the 3200 block of River Road at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, police said. Dearolf fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Angela Witmer, 43, of Millersville, was charged with harassment after shoving a man during a domestic altercation in the 2800 block of Safe Harbor Road at 6:44 a.m. on Sept. 23, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Pieper Renfrew, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of harassment after using a belt to reprimand two juvenile girls during a domestic dispute in the 2900 block of Columbia Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, police said. One of the girls had left Renfrew’s home to go to the other girl’s house, police said.

SCATTERING RUBBISH

MANOR TWP.: Dylan Morales, 22, of Manor Township, was charged with scattering rubbish after dumping a sofa on the road on Safe Harbor Road near Witmer Road at 12:33 p.m. on Aug. 19, police said.

VANDALISM

MANOR TWP.: Gabrielle Elisabeth Reichert, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with institutional vandalism, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice after kicking an officer while being arrested in the 300 block of Banyan Circle Drive at 11:29 a.m. on June 22, police said. Reichert then removed her handcuffs and began striking the police cruiser’s rear window and the plexiglass partition, then purposefully removed her pants and urinated in the police cruiser, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

WARWICK TWP.: Dayshia Alston, 22, of Ephrata, was charged with assault on a police officer after scratching an officer in the hand during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Owl Hill road at 12:58 p.m. on Sept. 29, police said. Alston was being arrested for an outstanding warrant in Berks County when she became combative, causing the officer a bleeding injury to his hand, police said. The officer received first aid and continued his duties, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

WEST EARL TWP.: Mason Andrew Kranch, 22, of East Petersburg, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, a summary traffic violation and a drug violation after crashing along Route 222 South near mile marker 37.6 at 1:55 a.m. on Aug. 28, police said. Kranch and his passenger were injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle, later being transported to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, police said. Officers smelled alcohol and found drug paraphernalia in Kranch’s vehicle, police said.