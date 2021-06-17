Lancaster police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: Two unknown men were seen on surveillance footage entering a home in the 600 block of Marietta Avenue and disturbing items and stealing electronics sometime before June 14, police said. The resident believed the men entered the home on more than one occasion, possibly on multiple days, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person threw a bottle at the window of a vehicle parked at the Eden Resort Inn at 222 Eden Road, causing $300 in damage, sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on June 12, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person threw rocks at a storage shed at Saint Joseph’s Athletic Fields at 1409 Wabank Road, causing $400 in damage, sometime before 8:39 p.m. on June 13, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Mark A. Ressel, 49, and Ramon Sanchez, 49, both of Lancaster, were charged with disorderly conduct after they were seen engaging in physical combat with one another along the 900 block of East Chestnut Street at 3:24 p.m. on June 8, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man exposed his genitals to two women was they were walking through Manheim Township Community Park at 209 Petersburg Road at 6:30 p.m. on June 14, police said. The man then rode away on a bicycle, police said.

PROPULSION OF MISSILES

MANHEIM TWP.: Peter S. Myltsev, 22, of Lititz, was charged with propulsion of missiles after he was seen throwing eggs from an overpass on Bushong Road onto vehicles driving below along Route 222 at 11 p.m. on May 9, police said. Multiple vehicles were struck, including one which sustained a shattered windshield, though no one was injured during the incident, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Two unknown women were seen stealing $193.88 worth of alcohol from a Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 1565 Fruitville Pike at 9:50 p.m. on June 10, police said. The same two women were seen stealing $110.96 worth of alcohol from the same store on April 16, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A wallet and contents, valued at $361, was stolen from an unlocked locket at Crunch Fitness at 870 Plaza Boulevard sometime between 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on June 11, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A $45,000 2021 Toyota RAV4 was stolen from the 1100 block of Watson Avenue sometime between June 11-12 after the key fob was left sitting inside the vehicle, police said. The vehicle was later recovered in Lancaster city, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man was seen stealing $1,938.91 worth of meat and seafood from a Wegman’s at 2000 Crossings Boulevard at 3:11 p.m. on June 12, police said. The man pushed a cart full of food out of the store before fleeing in a GMC Yukon, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A 2007 Buick Lucerne was stolen from the 1500 block of Butter Road sometime before 9:43 a.m. on June 13, police said. The vehicle was later located in the 100 block of Federal Way after it was involved in a crash, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A $1,600 2010 Kia Rio was stolen from Spencer Avenue sometime during the night of June 13-14, police said. The vehicle was left unlocked, with the keys sitting inside of it, police said.

TRESPASS

LANCASTER TWP.: Robin L. Sexton, 55, of Oxford, was charged with defiant trespass after forcing open the door to a Weis Markets at 1204 Millersville Pike after being told it was closed at 9:06 p.m. on June 10, police said. Sexton continued into the story because she said she needed to fill a prescription, police said.

Manor Township police

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Alexis Glessner, 36, of Washington Boro, was charged with harassment after striking a man in the face during a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Spring Meadow Lane at 9:42 p.m. on June 1, police said.

TRESPASSING

MANOR TWP.: Roberto Moreno Frias, 52, of Charleroi, Washington County, was charged with trespass by motor vehicle and criminal trespass after blocking a driveway in the first block of Red Bud Drive for more than 45 minutes with his vehicle at 12:57 p.m. on June 14, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

WARWICK TWP.: Lamar Anton Martin, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged with access device fraud, conspiracy to commit access device fraud and criminal attempt to commit access device fraud after entering medical facilities in the 900 block of Lititz Pike and stealing purses and wallets, then using credit cards to make unauthorized purchases sometime on May 21, police said. Martin was arrested in Swatara Township on June 14 and transferred to NLCRPD custody, police said.

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

CLAY TWP.: Julie Nicole Eisenhauer, 43, and Stroh Lee Eisenhauer, 45, both of Myerstown, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and two drug charges after they were found under the influence of a controlled substance in the presence of minors in the 1800 block of Kleinfeltersville Road at 1:30 p.m. on June 16, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

STRANGULATION

EAST EARL TWP.: David Clarence Procacina, 69, of Pittsburgh, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, two counts of harassment, disorderly conduct, two counts of terroristic threats and institutional vandalism after punching a woman, shoving her against a bedroom door and then strangling her to the point where she was not able to speak or breathe after an argument in Terre Hill Borough at 8:53 p.m. on June 15, police said. Procacina then urinated in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, causing $350 in damage, as he was being transported to police barracks, police said.