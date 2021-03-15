Lititz Borough police

VANDALISM

LITITZ: Multiple vehicles and a house were defaced with spray paint in the 300 block of North Broad Street over the course of multiple nights between March 9-12, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Daisy Vasquez, 41, of Lancaster, was arrested on March 9 on one charge of retail theft after she was seen stealing $333.70 worth of frozen shrimp from a Weis Market at 1204 Millersville Pike at 2:34 p.m. on Sept. 12, police said. Vasquez fled the store when employees attempted to stop her, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Ashley McGill, 19, of Ephrata, was charged with assault and two counts of harassment after biting a woman on the wrist and striking another person in the head in the first block of Kendes Road at 1:39 a.m. on Jan. 8, police said. One woman had a laceration on her face that required medical attention while the woman who was bitten had a minor but visible injury, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Jacob Willis Hess, 18, of Washington Boro, was charged with assault after striking another person at a residence in the 1300 block of Central Manor Road at 4:51 p.m. on Feb. 28, causing injury to the person, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANOR TWP.: Constance Ames, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after she began fighting with police as officers were investigating a report of a trespasser in the 100 block of Pheasant Ridge Circle at 6:16 p.m. on Jan. 6, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Scott E. Vangorden, 58, of New Providence, was charged with DUI and multiple traffic violations after twice driving off the road and into a field in the 3400 block of Blue Rock Road with a BAC of 0.281% at 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 3, police said. A witness told authorities that Vangorden’s vehicle briefly became stuck in the field before he drove away, nearly striking a tree and a telephone pole in the process, police said. Vangorden then drove to the 3100 block of Blue Rock Road where he exited his vehicle, staggered on to the street where he was nearly struck by oncoming traffic and urinated alongside the road, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Yajayra Reyes, 21, of Lititz, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after throwing an object at a person’s face, causing minor facial injuries, in the 200 block of Stone Mill Road at 7:50 a.m. on Feb. 18, police said.

TRESPASS

MANOR TWP.: Steele Christian Wiedrich, 30, of Marietta, was charged with defiant trespass and resisting arrest after he refused to leave a residence in the 100 block of Pheasant Ridge Circle at 6:16 p.m. on Jan. 6, police said. Officers instructed Wiedrich to leave the residence three times, police said.